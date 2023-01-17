Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau briefly exits after Alex Ovechkin hit

The Islanders may have a bone to pick with Alex Ovechkin after their 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals Monday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau left the match against the Capitals in the second period after a hit to the head from Washington’s star winger. He returned later in the period.

Playing the puck in the corner after an unsuccessful Capitals power play, Ovechkin took his shoulder to Pageau’s head from behind, sending the Isles center to the ice. Pageau struggled to stand straight after getting up, needing help from Noah Dobson and a trainer to get off the ice.

No penalty was called on Ovechkin for the hit following a video review, a decision that was greeted with boos inside UBS Arena.

The sequence was shortly followed by a Capitals goal, as Garnet Hathaway cut an Islanders lead to 3-1.

Alex Ovechkin nails Jean-Gabriel Pageau during the second period.

Alex Ovechkin was not called for a penalty on the play.



Advertisement Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Jean-Gabriel Pageau struggled to get to his feet after the hit.



Advertisement

The Islanders have already dealt with myriad injuries this season, including suspected concussions to Kyle Palmieri and Adam Pelech, the latter following a hit into the boards by Robert Bortuzzo of the Blues. Both of those two players are still on injured reserve, as is Oliver Wahlstrom.