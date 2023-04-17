Islanders-Hurricanes series comes with an odd Sebastian Aho twist

RALEIGH, N.C. — At the beginning of Game 1 of the Islanders’ first-round series against the Hurricanes on Monday, radio broadcaster Chris King will give a disclaimer:

“There are two Sebastian Ahos in this game. The Islanders’ Sebastian Aho is a Swedish defenseman. The Canes’ Sebastian Aho is a Finnish forward.”

The two Ahos don’t know each other beyond having played on opposing teams.

They’re not from the same country.

They don’t play the same position.

And yet, they are inextricably linked thanks to both having the same name, which is, well, pretty funny.

“It was a shock, first time we played against each other when we were 15, 16 maybe and I saw another guy with my last name on his jersey, then going out, we had the same first name,” the Islanders’ Aho told The Post. “My dad’s from Finland, it is a Finnish last name. It’s not that far-fetched.”

In March 2022, the two Ahos — playing in separate games — scored goals just 34 seconds of real time apart, Carolina’s doing so against Montreal and New York’s against the Blue Jackets.





The Islanders’ Sebastian Aho is a Swedish defenseman, drafted in 2017. Michelle Farsi/New York Post

In the last regular-season game between the Islanders and Hurricanes, Aho committed a penalty, by tripping Aho, with the Isles killing off the ensuing power play.

For broadcasters, whose job revolves around being precise with who has the puck and pronouncing names correctly, this all represents a slight problem.

King, who has worked on Isles radio broadcasts since 1998, goes with the disclaimer, then delineates during the game by referencing “Isles’ Aho” or “Canes’ Aho.”

“Brian Strait and Mark Streit was also a D-pair at one point, and then we had a situation where there was Anders Nilsson, Brock Nelson and Frans Nielsen,” King said. “I think having done that … it’s almost prepared me for the Aho-Aho.”

Aho — the Islanders’ Aho, that is — finds himself as a potentially major player in this series thanks to Alexander Romanov’s upper-body injury.

That thrust Aho, who only secured a permanent spot on the Islanders’ depth chart this season, into a top-four role for Game 1.

“I just think he’s gained in confidence,” coach Lane Lambert said. “The more playing time he’s had, he gained in confidence. He’s always been a guy who plays hard and attacks the game, and he continues to do that, but I think his confidence level with the puck and in different areas of the game has really helped with more playing time.”





The Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho is a Finnish forward, drafted in 2015. Getty Images

Aho sad he’s felt more consistency, and by extension, made fewer mistakes, this season than in the past.

“Just getting into habits, kinda,” he said. “Watching a lot of film and trying to analyze what it is that you want to change. And then trying to think about it in practice, first of all, and then translate it to the game. It’s not easy, but well worth it.”