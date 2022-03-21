Islanders hold out Cal Clutterbuck, Andy Greene

PHILADELPHIA — Before Barry Trotz took a question on Sunday, he cut off the one he knew was coming.

“They’re both on maintenance if you’re asking the question,” the Islanders coach said, speaking of Cal Clutterbuck and Andy Greene. “We played five games in seven nights, they’re both banged up. That’s all it is.”

That was the company line following the 2-1 loss to the Flyers, in which the bigger story was Clutterbuck and Greene — players on expiring deals, whose names have come up in trade rumors — being held out of the lineup 24 hours ahead of Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Whether there is truth to Trotz’s comment is a question to which the answer will soon become clear. In president Lou Lamoriello’s tightly run ship, there will be no whispers one way or another.

The Islanders knew this would become a story. They did not care.

According to Trotz, Clutterbuck has been banged up for a couple games, though an injury wasn’t specified. In earlier parts of the season, he had mentioned plans to occasionally sit Greene — and Zdeno Chara — as the schedule gets heavier. Sunday, the second day of a back-to-back, does make some sense for that.

Cal Clutterbuck NHLI via Getty Images

If it is merely a coincidence, though, it is a particularly impressive one.

“Clutter’s out for maintenance,” Anders Lee said. “That’s the truth. That’s just how it is.”

Still, the Islanders are a team that finds itself in a logical position to sell, heading into the deadline at 26-25-9, well out of the playoff race. What complicates that, though, is that those in the room still see the value in keeping the group together — and it would not be particularly surprising if Lamoriello agrees.

When a reporter asked Lee whether it was a reach to say they wanted to prove something to management with their recent play — the Isles took a six-game point streak into Sunday — the captain backed up the assertion.

“You’re not reaching,” he said. “I think it doesn’t need to be said. We know what we have in this room and where we are in this year and where we’ve been and all that stuff. But to look at it as a whole, we know that it’s in that room. And it’s there.”

After all, this is largely the same group that made deep playoff runs in the past two seasons. Clutterbuck in particular was central to that. He still is central to the team’s identity — he quite literally plays on the Identity Line, and Sunday was the first game he missed all season.

Andy Greene NHLI via Getty Images

“He means a lot,” said Casey Cizikas, who centers the fourth line. “He wears a letter for a reason. He’s a vocal guy and guys listen when he speaks.”

Asked whether he’d contemplated a future without Clutterbuck on his right wing, Cizikas cut off the question with a curt, “No.”

Where that leaves the Islanders heading into the deadline, only Lamoriello can answer. For everyone else, it will be a long wait until 3 p.m. Monday.

“We were laughing about it,” Trotz said of the scratches. “You guys would be all wanting a story. There’s no story there.”

Only time will tell.