Islanders hire Devils great John MacLean to coaching staff

The Islanders threw a curveball regarding Lane Lambert’s coaching staff Thursday, naming former Devils player and coach John MacLean as an assistant and announcing that Brian Wiseman would not be joining the staff.

MacLean, who played for the Devils under Lou Lamoriello from 1987-97, was an assistant in New Jersey from 2002-09 and briefly held the head job from June-December 2010. He has also worked with the Hurricanes, Coyotes and, most recently the Sharks, as an assistant.

Former Sharks assistant John MacLean, right, speaks with Bob Boughner during a 2021 game. MacLean has been named as an assistant coach with the Islanders. AP

He was the Devils’ all-time leading scorer until Patrik Elias set a new franchise record in 2009, and he also played for the Sharks, Rangers and Stars.

The Islanders did not give a reason for Wiseman’s departure. He had been set to coach the offense, Lamoriello said at the draft, with Doug Houda planning to work with the defensemen. At that time, Lamoriello also said goaltending coach Piero Greco and director of goaltending Mitch Korn would continue their roles.