Islanders give Clutterbuck, Parise extensions at NHL trade deadline

Instead of selling on deadline day, the Islanders committed to their core.

The team signed Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise — two trade candidates — to contract extensions. Clutterbuck got two more years at $1.75 million per year, while Parise got a one-year, $1.5 million extension.

Clutterbuck, 34, will remain a mainstay on the Islanders’ fourth line. He had been scratched from the team’s lineup in Philadelphia on Sunday in what Islanders coach Barry Trotz insisted afterwards was merely maintenance. It seems Trotz was telling the truth.

Clutterbuck, who is in his ninth season with the Islanders, will remain in his penalty-killing, grinding role — one that very much defines the way the Isles want to play.

Parise, who said on Thursday that he wanted to remain with the Islanders, has played well at age 37 for them this season, scoring eight goals with 16 assists.

The Islanders gave Cal Clutterbuck a two-year contract extension. NHLI via Getty Images

Zach Parise got a one-year contract extension from the Islanders at the NHL trade deadline. Corey Sipkin

The Islanders also stood pat with their other potential trade targets, hanging onto Semyon Varlamov, Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene.

— Additional reporting by Mollie Walker