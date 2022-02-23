Islanders finally seeing the Kyle Palmieri they expected

Kyle Palmieri couldn’t recall a similar stretch in his career, and that’s really a good thing.

In an NHL life that has spanned 12 years, Palmieri has never had this much trouble finding the net, and never felt this sort of pressure. After trading for him last season, the Islanders gave the 30-year-old a four-year deal at a $5 million average annual value, a monetary show of faith that he could continue to pile up 25-goal seasons.

Through the first half of this season, that looked like a losing bet for president and general manager Lou Lamoriello. Palmieri had just one goal in 29 games before suffering an injury in mid-December, embodying so much of what has gone wrong for the Islanders this season.

Advanced stats showed that Palmieri was creating chances at a normal — even a high — rate. But Islanders coach Barry Trotz noted recently that Palmieri was playing with a burden, which helped account for his failure to convert.

“Obviously, when things aren’t going well individually and as a team, it’s easy to kinda lose faith and not believe in yourself,” Palmieri said Tuesday night. “I was definitely guilty of that.”

After a brief absence for paternity leave a couple of weeks ago, however, Palmieri has returned looking more like himself. When he spoke following the Islanders’ 5-2 victory over the Kraken, he fielded questions about his best stretch of the season. In his last four games, Palmieri has four goals.

That is more like what he expected from himself, and what the Islanders expected from him.

Playing on a revamped top line with Mathew Barzal and Zach Parise against Seattle, Palmieri found himself at the center of a dominant effort. In 11:19 of ice time, the trio outshot the Kraken 11-3 and out-chanced them 9-1, per Natural Stat Trick. They were on the ice for two of the Islanders’ five goals, with Palmieri individually tying his season-high of four shots on net.

Whether Palmieri is experiencing better luck with the puck or simply playing with more confidence, it would change the calculus for the Islanders if he could produce the way he was expected to.

“It’s huge,” Trotz said. “I think we are a team that’s not known for putting up a lot of offense. Kyle’s assigned to give us some offense, he’s doing that right now.”

Trotz said that after a few conversations between them, Palmieri is finally “letting it go,” with the burden lifting off his shoulders.

“And he’s using his release, he’s not overthinking, he’s not trying to pass the puck into the net,” Trotz said. “He’s using his God-given talent that he has, that he’s worked on, and he’s got a real strong release and he makes good decisions. You’re getting rewarded with that.”