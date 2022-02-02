Islanders fall to Kraken to limp into All-Star break

The Islanders could not afford anything less than four points in their last two games before the All-Star break.

Instead, they’ll head to their vacation with a record below .500 and the bad taste of a loss to the Pacific Division’s bottom-feeders lingering. The Islanders fell on Wednesday night, 3-0, to the Kraken — a result that does not eliminate the Islanders from postseason contention by any stretch, but makes a mental vision of this team playing in May hard to imagine.

After a scoreless 46 minutes, Jared McCann finally broke the deadlock, scoring off Semyon Varlamov’s shoulder after Jordan Eberle won a puck battle behind the net.

Just a few minutes later, Vince Dunn doubled the Kraken’s lead with a backhand goal that beat Varlamov from close by. Boos rained down. The fans knew as well as anyone — these Islanders are not a team built to come back from a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Mason Appleton added an empty-net goal with 1.5 seconds left to make it three.

As much as a competitive loss on Feb. 2 can be calamitous, this was calamitous. A night after the Islanders looked good against Ottawa, they got shut out by a team whose scoring defense ranked 28th in the league at the beginning of the night.

The Islanders offense struggled to get much going against the Kraken. Robert Sabo

The Islanders want to win low-scoring games, and this one was there for the taking. But they simply could not generate offense. The Kraken only called on Phillip Grubauer to make 19 saves, compared to Varlamov’s 28.

For the first two periods, this was as lifeless a game as has taken place at UBS Arena this season.

Originally, the Islanders and Kraken’s vacation plans were supposed to start Wednesday morning, but snow pushed Saturday’s game back. The two teams played like a group of men annoyed by that development.

Semyon Varlamov kept the Islanders in it with 28 saves. Robert Sabo

For the first 40 minutes, the Islanders recorded just 11 shots on goal to Seattle’s 20. There were three penalties, and neither team got much on the power play. It was slow, boring and grinding — the kind of hockey you’d say the Islanders want to play if they had managed to generate any offense worth noting, or looked remotely like themselves.

In the third period, though, things finally came apart. Despite playing nearly the entire period with a deficit, and nearly two minutes at six-on-five, the Islanders were outshot 11-8 in the last 20 minutes.

The Islanders, despite a flailing first half punctuated by an awful record against contending teams, had at least been held up by a sterling record against the teams they were supposed to beat. On Wednesday, the Kraken took a flamethrower to that tepid silver lining.

It’s true that the Islanders had a host of uncontrollable factors working against them this year, but the lineup they rolled out on Wednesday was fully healthy, at home and still prone to all the same problems as before.

They started slow and stayed that way. They struggled to get the puck up the ice. When they did, they rarely challenged Grubauer. They defended hard enough, but played without inspiration. And when the Kraken finally broke through, it only took 2:31 for their lead to double.

It was hard to watch. For Islanders fans, so was the first half of the season.