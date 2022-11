Islanders clip Blackhawks for fourth consecutive victory

CHICAGO — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist to lead the New York Islanders past the Blackhawks 3-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win after Chicago starting goalie Alex Stalock left early in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

Anders Lee also scored and Zach Parise added an empty-netter for the Islanders.

Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves and lost a bid for his second shutout in three starts when Jonathan Toews scored a power-play goal on a deflection midway through the third period.

Rookie Arvid Soderblom stopped 28 of 30 shots after Stalock exited, but the Blackhawks generated few chances against the tight-checking Islanders as they dropped their fourth straight (0-2-2).

Nelson has four goals in three games after not scoring in his first seven. Sorokin has blocked 97 of the last 100 shots he’s faced over three games.

Brock Nelson scores a goal during the third period of the Islanders’ 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. AP

Stalock exited just 2:56 into the first after he was rammed into the right goal post by Casey Cizikas.

Stalock stopped Cizikas’ backhander as the forward cut in off right wing. Cizikas didn’t slow down, colliding hard with Stalock and propelling him into the post.

He remained sprawled on the ice for a couple of minutes, then skated to the bench and was replaced by Soderblom. The Blackhawks were already without top goaltender Petr Mrazek, who has a groin injury.

Cizikas was assessed major penalty for goalie interference and a game misconduct.

Alex Stalock suffers an undisclosed injury after Casey Cizikas colllided into him during the first period of the Islanders’ win. Getty Images

The Blackhawks generated little pressure and just four shots on the extended power play.

Lee put New York ahead 1-0 during a power play with 2:25 left in the period, swatting in a loose puck inches from the goal line for his fifth goal.

Kyle Palmieri’s shot off the point was blocked in the slot by defenseman Jake McCabe. Nelson poked the puck under Soderblom and then Lee, who was parked in front, put it in.

Nelson made it 2-0 at 7:23 of the third, beating Soderblom from the right circle.

Toews cut it to 2-1 at 3 minutes later with his sixth goal, deflecting in Caleb Jones’ shot as he cut through the slot. Toews has a six-game point streak, with four goals and two assists.

The Islanders withstood a late Chicago power play and pressure before Parise sealed it with his empty-net goal with 14 seconds left,