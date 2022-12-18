Islanders capture badly-needed win over Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS — The Islanders needed a win on Saturday in the worst way.

And of the three people that most helped them get it, not one was a name you would’ve expected to be in the lineup for a game of such importance. Semyon Varlamov, Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom were the heroes the Islanders found, and that turned out to be every bit good enough for a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

After falling to pieces on Friday night in Arizona, their sixth loss in eight games, the Islanders briefly fell below the playoff cutline when the Capitals’ win over Toronto went final on Saturday before their game in Vegas started. By the end of the night, though, the Islanders had regained the place in the standings.

Varlamov stopped 35 of 37 shots, standing tall when the Islanders were seemingly hemmed into their own zone every other shift, managing the puck poorly and failing to match the energy of Vegas. It was starting to look as though Varlamov was making the case to start on Monday in Colorado, until he suddenly left the game, seemingly with injury, with 6:22 to go in the third period.

The Golden Knights failed to challenge Ilya Sorokin in the same way they did Varlamov, though, and Brock Nelson and Zach Parise put the game away with empty-net goals.

Semyon Varlamov makes a save during the Islanders’ win over the Golden Knights. AP

As for the other unlikely heroes, Fasching, who drew back into the lineup thanks to Cal Clutterbuck’s upper-body injury, completed a stunning drive to the crease, bodying a defender off the puck and finishing the chance with a goal to put the Islanders up 2-1 at 4:30 of the first.

Then Holmstrom, in the lineup after Nick Ritchie’s hit up high late in Friday’s game rendered Kyle Palmieri out, went and scored his first-ever NHL goal on a slot shot at 17:36 to go in the second to put the Isles up 3-1.

Of course, it wasn’t as easy as that. Reilly Smith’s second power-play goal of the night pulled Vegas within a goal at 3:30 of the third and the Islanders spent the rest of the game leaning on both goaltenders to fend off the potential tying goal. Sorokin, who entered cold and had struggled on Friday in a loss to Arizona, was not challenged often.

The Islanders needed heroes, and it wasn’t Mathew Barzal or Anders Lee who came up big this time. Although it must be said that Lee played a strong all-around game, and got them on the board with a one-timer at 18:58 of the first. Nope, this was a night where Fasching looked like a marquee addition in free agency and Holmstrom, 11 games into his NHL career, finally broke through.

And, most important, a night where keeping Varlamov to be Sorokin’s backup at a $5 million annual price tag looked nothing but prescient. It’s the fifth straight game Varlamov has gotten the Islanders points in, as Sorokin has dropped five in a row. Combined with a potential injury to Varlamov, it throws the Islanders’ goaltending situation all into flux.

Hudson Fasching (middle) celebrates during the Islanders’ win over the Golden Knights, USA TODAY Sports

In any case, this was a badly-needed two points, and two that looked like they were slipping away halfway through the night, after a Smith power play goal tied the game at one and Vegas had all the momentum during a second period in which the Islanders ended up taking control of the game.

It may only be a temporary reprieve — the schedule is still tough, the last 10 games have still been lacking, and it is only one game. As well as Fasching and Holmstrom played, Palmieri and Clutterbuck will be missed if they are out for anything resembling an extended period of time.

But all caveats aside, the Islanders just went into Vegas and beat a team that currently holds the best record in the Western Conference.

And that is every bit enough for one night.