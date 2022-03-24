Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck out for season, Scott Mayfield injured

Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck out for season, Scott Mayfield injured

by

The Islanders will be without two of their stalwarts for the foreseeable future.

Cal Clutterbuck will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that requires surgery, the team announced Thursday morning. Scott Mayfield will also be out 4-6 weeks — essentially the remaining length of the season — with a lower-body injury.

Cal Clutterbuck
NHLI via Getty Images
Scott Mayfield injury
Scott Mayfield
Getty Images

Clutterbuck, who signed a two-year contract extension on Monday, had missed the prior two games with what the team had termed maintenance, and Mayfield had played every game this season. No corresponding roster moves were announced as of Thursday morning.

The 27-25-9 Islanders play Detroit on Thursday night.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.