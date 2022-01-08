Islanders’ Brock Nelson feeling good after injury, COVID-19

Brock Nelson admits his season has been a little weird.

First, the Islanders center was injured and missed nearly three weeks after going down on Nov. 21, interrupting what had been a stellar start to his season. Then, upon his return, just as Nelson was finding a rhythm again with a goal against the Golden Knights on Dec. 19, the NHL started postponing games. Finally, just before the Islanders were supposed to return 11 days after that, Nelson tested positive for COVID-19, and was forced to miss the two games before the team’s current run of waiting for an opponent.

In short: Nelson, who had never missed any time with injury before this, has played four games in the past six weeks.

“Kind of crazy,” he said, noting that fact. “On the positive side of that, I’d come off the injury, give me a little bit more time to heal. I feel good. Obviously, the COVID one is just a tough one, but lucky I caught it at a time the science changed again. I stayed home for five days, so fine.”

While injured, Nelson tried his best to stay near the team, rehabbing and visualizing himself in the game. He watched old tape of himself, trying to keep the same thought process and timing he had before.

Brock Nelson Getty Images

Though he couldn’t be around the team when he had COVID-19, he brought the same process to that and to the current break the Islanders are on. Getting extra time to rest with the injury doesn’t hurt either.

“The game is always gonna be a little bit different,” Nelson said, “a little bit faster but get as close as you can to that feel.”

This has all been out of Nelson’s control, a fact of which he’s well aware. But the Islanders have missed the center. Despite having played just 19 games, Nelson is still tied for the team lead in goals, with 10.

That speaks to both his importance and the team’s offensive struggles.

“I think everybody offensively would always tell you that they’re striving for more,” Nelson said. “I haven’t thought too much about that but I know everybody’s excited after this break to get back to it and hopefully pile on some more.”

By his last game, Nelson said, he was starting to feel his timing come back. Now, he’ll wait and see if it’ll take more time for it to come back again.

“Had a couple chances,” Nelson said. “Haven’t played since. Looking forward to getting back in.”