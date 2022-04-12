Islanders beat Penguins in shootout as Zach Parise scores twice

Even as the Islanders’ mediocre season sputters through its last few weeks, there is a chance to experience something special on many nights.

On Tuesday, that something happened all the way back in the first period. Zach Parise performed the minor miracle of scoring two NHL goals in a game for the second time at age 37 as the Islanders recorded their 34th victory, beating the Penguins 5-4, via shootout, at UBS Arena.

Parise’s two goals in the first period would make you shake your head in wonder if it weren’t someone like him, but might be deserving of such a reaction anyway.

The game was of more consequence to Pittsburgh, which tied the score 3-3 with two goals in the second period, courtesy of Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel, who had also scored the game’s opener after Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock failed to clear the puck.

Zach Parise celebrates one of his goals against the Penguins. Getty Images

Josh Bailey celebrates his first-period goal against the Penguins. NHLI via Getty Images

That set the stage for Josh Bailey to break the 3-3 tie at 2:49 of the third with a backhander past Casey DeSmith. The Penguins’ Jeff Carter then tied it again three minutes later, deflecting Guentzel’s power-play shot in.

Following a hectic, back-and-forth overtime, Ilya Sorokin’s three straight saves, coupled with Kyle Palmieri’s goal, won it for the Islanders in a shootout. Sorokin, who finished with a career-high 43 saves, many of them sprawling, contorting and completely against the run of play, was largely to credit for the win.

Kyle Palmieri celebrates his game-winning goal in the shootout against the Penguins. Getty Images

But at the end of it, there was Parise, playing his 1,132nd career game, scoring goals No. 405 and 406, and it might be fair to wonder whether there was enough attention being paid to the casual absurdity of that fact.

Parise was playing in his 72nd game of his 17th NHL season, nearly a month after confirming there would be an 18th in the form of a one-year extension signed at the trade deadline, when another general manager might have shopped him to the highest bidder.

The Islanders’ Oliver Wahlstrom comes to the aid of Mathew Barzal during the first period against the Penguins’ Jeff Carter. Getty Images

He is the only Islander to have played every game this season, thanks in large part to being one of exceedingly few to have avoided COVID-19. He is a year on from looking at the end of his nine-season run with the Wild, which found him sitting up in the press box toward the end of a disappointing season before taking a buyout.

When the Islanders (34-29-9) signed him last offseason, and when Parise started the season by failing to score until Game 23, it might have seemed as if the Wild were correct in believing that Parise was better suited to sit upstairs.

But there was Parise on Tuesday night, uncorking a laser from the right circle for a power-play goal at 9:10 of the first to tie the score at 1-1. And there he was again not three minutes later, streaking down the ice shorthanded to take a feed from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and bury it, to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead.

The inconsistent Islanders have found themselves mired in mediocrity this season, their push for the Stanley Cup stalling out in first gear back in November. That Parise would be perhaps their most consistent player outside of the one in net, well, go figure.