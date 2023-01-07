Islanders All-Star Brock Nelson underrated no more

CALGARY, Alberta — Brock Nelson hadn’t thought much about the possibility of making the All-Star Game for the first time before the announcement was made on Thursday evening. There were a handful of possibilities for the Islanders’ lone guaranteed spot (others will have a chance to make it via fan vote) and Nelson had never gone before.

Usually, the 31-year-old center is pegged as underrated, and not wrongly so. He doesn’t have the popularity of teammate Mathew Barzal, and for a team that plays in a big market, the Islanders are often overshadowed by other locals. Nelson got some recognition with his 37-goal 2021-22 season, and though he is on pace to fall short of that mark this season, he’s one-upping himself by producing at nearly a point-per-game rate. And now he’s being recognized for it.

“It’s exciting for sure,” said Nelson, who did not score in the Islanders’ 4-1 loss to the Flames. “A couple guys you could probably make the case: [Ilya Sorokin], Barzy, [Noah Dobson], a couple guys having some big years. For me it’s exciting for sure. First time, not really familiar with the setup but I think it’ll be fun for me with the family and the kids.”

Brock Nelson USA TODAY Sports

Whether it still can be called a quiet transformation or not, Nelson has risen to become one of the NHL’s best two-way centers. Even as his shot percentage has regressed to 12.8 percent after a career-high 21.6 percent mark last season, he’s putting up career-high assist numbers.

At five-on-five, Nelson’s advanced numbers are a tick below Barzal’s, but the Islanders have outscored opponents 35-21 when he has been on the ice. There’s little argument that he’s deserving of the All-Star honor.

“It’s awesome,” Dobson said. “Really happy for him. I think he’s been a guy that’s deserving. I think he’s flown under the radar a little bit, especially the last couple years. It’s a great honor for him. I’m sure he’s really excited for him and his family. We’re all really happy for him.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” coach Lane Lambert added. “He’s had a good year up until this point and he’s well-deserving.”

Last season, Adam Pelech ended up being the Islanders’ lone invitee to the All-Star Game, as the team suffered an abysmal first half. This year, it would be surprising if Nelson weren’t joined by at least one other teammate in Sunrise, Fla.

Barzal, heading into the game against the Flams on Friday night, had 41 points in 40 games and was on pace to match his career-high in goals. Dobson is averaging 20:49 a night, might match his 51-point total from last season and has turned into a much more reliable player in his own end. If Pelech hadn’t suffered a head injury a month ago, he might also be in the mix — and there have certainly been nights since in which the effects of his absence have been obvious.

Then there’s Sorokin, who has a .924 save percentage over a league-leading 30 games. Whether the Islanders would want Sorokin to risk injury by playing in an exhibition game is an open question, but no one doubts that he’s one of the best netminders in the league.

That is to say, this was no hollow recognition bestowed upon Nelson. He is someone who, out of habit, dislikes talking about himself, but he may need to get used to it over the next month.

“I don’t know if it’s something you think about, you’re obviously aware of it,” Nelson said of the selection. “You want to come out and perform and help the team. Whether you’re picked, who knows how that works, what the situation is. You got a lot of guys — Barzy is gonna be there for a number of years as well. It’s something I’ll remember for sure.”