Islanders’ Aatu Raty not discouraged by limited playing time

EDMONTON, Alberta — Aatu Raty did not seem unnerved after Islanders coach Lane Lambert severely limited his minutes during the win over the Canucks on Tuesday.

“You don’t think about it,” Raty told The Post ahead of Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Oilers. “I feel like I’m so into the game, whether I’m on the ice or on the bench watching every shift. Obviously being in the game, it doesn’t matter if you’re playing 20 minutes [or much less]. We were matching up heavy, so I think that’s just the thing.”

Raty skated just 6:15 total in Vancouver despite scoring to tie the game at 1-1 at the start of the second period. He was held below two minutes of ice time in each of the first two periods and played 3:01 in the third, though 1:09 of that came in the final two minutes, with the result not in doubt.

His playing time on Thursday at Edmonton was not much better. Raty finished the game with just 7:29 ice time, and took a penalty for a faceoff violation during the third period.

Aatu Raty NHLI via Getty Images

A top prospect in the organization, Raty played his sixth game with the team on Thursday. If he reaches 10 games, it will trigger the first year of his entry-level NHL deal. That could incentivize the Islanders to send him back to AHL Bridgeport before then if they don’t see him playing a consistent role.

Injuries have forced the Islanders to keep Raty in the lineup thus far, and it’s not clear as of yet whether that will still be the case four games from now. Lambert has been positive about the 20-year-old’s impact.

“He’s responsible and that’s the nice thing about a young player is he’s trustworthy, his faceoffs have been good and he’s growing,” Lambert said. “I like the fact that he’s eager for more ice time. Our job is to manage that and make sure that he’s ready for it. He’s doing a really, really good job of that.”

Lambert also highlighted Raty’s two-way ability following the Vancouver game.

“It’s good to hear some positive stuff there,” Raty said. “Playing both ways, ever since I’ve turned pro … it’s always been there. I feel like in Finland they teach you — I think everybody, it doesn’t matter if you’re the best player on the team, they still want you to play both ways. I feel like that’s the way I’ve been brought up, you never even think about neglecting that.”

Cal Clutterbuck (right finger) was activated off injured reserve ahead of Thursday’s game, scoring and playing 11:12 with seven hits in the loss. Afterward, he said he felt fine.

Kyle Palmieri (upper body) participated in morning skate but did not play. Simon Holmstrom (knee) has skated on his own in New York. Adam Pelech (head) will skate by himself soon, according to Lambert.