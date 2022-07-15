Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s range blessing and curse for Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not happy with his work at shortstop this season for the Yankees, though he does contend that his defensive workload is typically greater than that of others.

Kiner-Falefa said he has made too many “bonehead plays” and not completed enough efforts, though to complete a play, a player must take part in it in the first place.

The Yankees shortstop is proud of his range and less proud of the 11 errors he took into their game Friday night against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. He was tied with eight other fielders, one shy of the major league lead held by the Rockies Ryan McMahon and the Astros’ Jeremy Peña.

“I’ve definitely had some dumb errors this year — that’s for sure,” Kiner-Falefa said Friday. “But in past years, I’ve always had more errors [than others] because I’ve gotten to more balls than anybody else in the league.”

Last year with Texas, Kiner-Falefa tallied 19 errors, the second-most among shortstops, with a better fielding percentage than he boasts now. But he led MLB in assists — earned by touching the ball before a putout is recorded by another fielder — with 436. Apart from first basemen, no one had to handle balls in play more.

Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa completes a double play on a ball hit by the Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. to end the fourth inning. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

He is not among the assists leaders this season, but he is a believer that there are balls in the hole only he can reach. Six of his errors came on balls hit in the air, a point of frustration he said he wants to correct.

In the Yankees’ loss Sunday in Boston, his seventh-inning throw that bounced to Anthony Rizzo allowed J.D. Martinez to reach to begin the frame. Three batters later, Trevor Story cleared the bases and the Red Sox had a commanding lead.

But in the same series, the 27-year-old from Hawaii ranged deep into the shortstop hole, slid and threw across in one fluid motion to nail Xander Bogaerts.

“I definitely need to play better on defense, but I also really like some of the plays I’ve made over the course [of the season]. But I definitely can do a lot better,” said the shortstop who was acquired for his contact skills (which have been as advertised) and defensive merit (more up for debate).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa fails to come with a hard ground ball during a game against the A’s earlier this season. USA TODAY Sports

Kiner-Falefa said he looks at the metric defensive runs saved and his plus-3, according to FanGraphs, was the 11th-best among major league shortstops entering Friday.

(“That’s the only thing that matters,” he said.)

Defensive statistics, especially in an era of shifting, are difficult to track, and Statcast’s outs above average was far less encouraging: Kiner-Falefa entered play as the 28th-best defensive shortstop among 36 who qualified.

His imperfect play has not dented a Yankees team that is cruising atop the AL East, but for a player who brings little pop — he had not homered entering play Friday — the question could arise whether the Yankees see shortstop as a position to upgrade either at the trade deadline or with call-up of one of their top prospects, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.

Manager Aaron Boone sounds thrilled with the Yankees’ current shortstop.

“Everything we look at, he’s been a really good defender,” he said Thursday of Kiner-Falefa, who won a Gold Glove at third base with the Rangers in 2020. “I would say he’s had probably three or four errors that were probably bad errors … but look at the body of work of what he’s been defensively: He’s been one of the game’s best defenders at shortstop.

“He’s had a handful of tough errors that he probably shouldn’t make, but that happens at a position like that.”

Kiner-Falefa said he views his missteps as better made now than later. He is not sweating about the Aug. 2 trade deadline and is focused on being ready for October.

“I think everybody in the clubhouse and in the organization knows I’m the guy,” Kiner-Falefa said. “That’s what they’ve said to me.”