Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hot spring for Yankees comes with caveat

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training action on Tuesday.

Hot corner

After nursing a sore right shoulder on Monday, Josh Donaldson made a nice charging play at third base on a Jean Segura chopper, complete with a strong throw to first. Marwin Gonzalez made a nice scoop on the play.

Not so hot corner

With the Yankees in a shift, Donaldson moved over to the shortstop area, where he was unable to come up with a sharp grounder that was hit right at him for an error. He was also saved from a throwing error when Gonzalez made a sprawling catch of a Donaldson throw that was wide.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues to have a hot spring. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Caught my eye

Isiah Kiner-Falefa keeps hitting. The shortstop had two more singles and a stolen base. He’s now 8-for-19 (.421) with an OPS of .924. But it probably should be noted that Kiner-Falefa has had success in the spring before that hasn’t translated to the regular season. He’s got a career .337 average and an OPS of .938 in the spring, compared to .265 and .670 in the regular season.

Wednesday’s schedule

Manny Banuelos will try to continue his strong spring in his comeback attempt when the Yankees host the Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field at 6:30 p.m.