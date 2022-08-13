Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first homer of season comes at good time for Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first homer of the season came at a good time for the reeling Yankees.
The Yankees, who have been struggling offensively recently, were trailing 2-0 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
But in the fifth, the Bombers got a boost from Kiner-Falefa, who belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster off right-hander Kutter Crawford. The dinger drove in Andrew Benintendi and tied the game at two apiece.
The Yankees’ dugout, including big boppers Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, was overjoyed, giving the light-hitting shortstop a lot of love for the blast.
Kiner-Falefa wasn’t done with the heroics, delivering the game-winning RBI bunt single on a safety squeeze bunt in the ninth inning, scoring Andrew Benintendi who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on Jose Trevino’s infield single.
He also made a key defensive scoop on a Trevino throw to second to record a forceout for the second out in the ninth inning, helping the Yankees secure the 3-2 win as Scott Effross locked down his second career save and first as a Yankee.
The victory was much-needed for the Bombers, who entered the night having lost eight of nine games.
And they have Isiah Kiner-Falefa to thank.