Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first homer of season comes at good time for Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s first homer of the season came at a good time for the reeling Yankees.

The Yankees, who have been struggling offensively recently, were trailing 2-0 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

But in the fifth, the Bombers got a boost from Kiner-Falefa, who belted a two-run homer over the Green Monster off right-hander Kutter Crawford. The dinger drove in Andrew Benintendi and tied the game at two apiece.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa belts a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Corey Sipkin

The Yankees’ dugout, including big boppers Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, was overjoyed, giving the light-hitting shortstop a lot of love for the blast.

Kiner-Falefa wasn’t done with the heroics, delivering the game-winning RBI bunt single on a safety squeeze bunt in the ninth inning, scoring Andrew Benintendi who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on Jose Trevino’s infield single.

He also made a key defensive scoop on a Trevino throw to second to record a forceout for the second out in the ninth inning, helping the Yankees secure the 3-2 win as Scott Effross locked down his second career save and first as a Yankee.

The victory was much-needed for the Bombers, who entered the night having lost eight of nine games.

And they have Isiah Kiner-Falefa to thank.