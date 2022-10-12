Isiah Kiner-Falefa had a roller coaster Yankees playoff debut

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an eventful first season with the Yankees, so it should come as no surprise he had an eventful first playoff game in the Bombers’ 4-1 win over the Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS.

It got off to a rough start, as he made an error on an Amed Rosario grounder to his left just two batters into the game.

He also wasn’t able to come up with Myles Straw’s liner with one out in the seventh, which went for a hit, but the athleticism the Yankees like about Kiner-Falefa was on display when he turned a double play on a hard grounder by Rosario to end the seventh.

At the plate, Kiner-Falefa hit into a pair of double plays, but also got to third on a single that was misplayed by right fielder Oscar Gonzalez in the fifth.

His speed — and hustle — allowed Kiner-Falefa to score an unearned run when Jose Trevino hit a sacrifice fly to break a 1-1 tie.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa hits a single that turns into a little league triple after Oscar Gonzalez’s two-base error during the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 4-1 ALDS Game 1 win over the Guardians. Getty Images

“You get into this situation, sometimes you try to do too much,’’ Kiner-Falefa said. “That ground ball, I went a little too fast.”

“That’s what he’s done all year when he has made that error,’’ Aaron Boone said. “He bounces back really well.”

Aroldis Chapman is gone and, for the most part, forgotten.

Trevino was asked if he had spoken to the left-hander, who was fined by general manager Brian Cashman and kept off the ALDS roster by Boone for skipping Friday’s mandatory workout and the catcher said he had not.

“No, I haven’t spoken to Chapman,’’ Trevino said. “I think [I’m] more worried about the guys in the clubhouse that we’ve got now, the guys that are ready to roll in the clubhouse starting today. That’s who we are moving forward with.”

Chapman went home to Miami after the team’s regular season ended in Texas last Wednesday and was expected to throw live batting practice at the Stadium on Friday, but didn’t show.

Though players get paid only during the regular season, they still have one more pay period coming up, which is where the undisclosed fine will be taken out of.

Postseason shares can’t be touched by the team.

Boone said again Tuesday no determination had been made about Chapman’s potential availability for the ALCS if the Yankees advance past the Guardians.

“We’ll see,’’ Boone said regarding Chapman’s future. “I mean, for now, he’s staying away and I know he’s throwing down in Miami. But for now, he’s away.”

Marwin Gonzalez made the ALDS roster over rookie Oswald Peraza.

Boone called it “a real tough call.”

The manager pointed to Gonzalez’s “versatility.”

Gonzalez switch-hits and can play first base, third, shortstop and the corner outfield positions. Boone also noted Peraza had been “under the weather” the previous few days, but was healthy by Tuesday.

Matt Carpenter got a spot as a left-handed bat off the bench and Boone indicated he would pinch-run for Carpenter if he got on base, at least for the first few playoff games, with Carpenter coming back from a fractured left foot that kept him out for two months.

“It could be more as [the series] unfolds,’’ Boone said.

Tim Locastro was put on the ALDS roster and Boone said he was prepared to pinch run him for most players in the lineup.