Isaiah Meyer-Crothers speaks out on Mitchell Miller bullying

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers has spoken out.

NHL prospect Mitchell Miller was convicted of assaulting Meyer-Crothers, who is black and developmentally disabled, in 2016 when Mitchell was 14 years old. The Boston Bruins signed Mitchell to an entry-level deal on Friday but ultimately rescinded the offer earlier this week due to the backlash over his past bullying.

On Wednesday, the Hockey Diversity Alliance published a statement from Meyer-Crothers on Twitter.

“I have been bullied since I was in 1st grade,” he wrote. “There were not many black kids at my school. I was called ‘brownie’ and ‘n—–.’ Kids said my black mom and dad didn’t love me that’s why I had white parents. Mitchell used to ask me to sit with him on the bus and then he and his friends would punch me in the head. This happened my whole time in school.

Mitchell Miller’s offer to play for the Bruins was rescinded. NHL

“When I went to junior high Mitchell would spit in my face and call me a N word. I stopped telling because they called me a snitch and I would get made fun of. I had to say I was ‘his n—–‘ to sit at his table and he made me clean the whole table. He threw food in my face. I was called ‘n—–‘ every day.”

Miller was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, and his bullying of Meyer-Crothers immediately drew scrutiny. Among the instances of bullying, Miller had tricked Meyer-Crothers into licking a piece of candy that had been wiped in a bathroom urinal. The Coyotes ultimately renounced his draft rights, and he has been playing in the USHL for the past two years.

“The office would tell me to stay away from him because he wasn’t my friend,” Meyer-Crothers’ statement continued. “Once he got expelled from school, his friends started bullying me. He pretended to be my friend and made me do things I didn’t want to do. In junior high, I got beat up by him.

“Everyone thought he was so cool, but I don’t see how someone can be cool when you pick on someone and bully someone your entire life. Middle of October, I was being texted constantly everyday till I answered a Snapchat and IG message from Mitchell Miller. He asked me why I always have my parents doing stuff for me and why I can’t speak for myself. I told him I don’t care what my parents say I’m old enough to speak for myself.”

Meyer-Crothers, who previously said that Miller never apologized to him directly until 1 ½ weeks before he signed with the Bruins, did not accept the apology.

“He told me he was sorry and [that the apology] didn’t involve hockey. He told me he was doing stuff in the community and helping the youth and wanted to be my friend,” Meyer-Crothers wrote. “I told him, ‘That’s all cool but where is the proof though?’ He didn’t give me any [proof]. All the lies I have been told from him for so many years I don’t believe what Mitchell told me. He kept asking me to be his friend and that he has changed over the years from what he did. I told him, ‘I’m not just gonna be your friend after all you did to me.’”

Bruins president Cam Neely speaks to reporters about Mitchell Miller. Boston Globe via Getty Images

Meyer-Crothers said that he has been receiving hateful messages on social media calling him a “slow, retarded assclown” and “you stupid n—–.”

The statement concluded: “Mitchell isn’t my friend. It hurts my heart what he did to me. So I just wanted to tell everyone — when Mitchell says we’re friends it isn’t true. I can’t take more of this.”