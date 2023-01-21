Isaiah Hodgins making quick impact on Giants and fan base

A personalized autographed photo of Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner and Anquan Boldin hung for years in Isaiah Hodgins’ bedroom.

It was one of the best gifts that Hodgins’ father, James, got from asking his NFL teammates every Christmas to sign items for his son, a Madden video-game enthusiast who was “by far one of the worst players on his team” of 7 year olds. When James Hodgins left the Cardinals for the Jets in 2006, Leon Washington sometimes joined the family for Chinese food at their rental home in Point Lookout, and Jericho Cotchery and Brad Smith welcomed Isaiah at bible study.

If Isaiah, now 24, was pinching himself back then, imagine the surreal feeling now that he is the unlikely No. 1 receiver leading the Giants into their NFC divisional playoff game against the Eagles on Saturday night.

“I never look past it,” Isaiah said. “I knew that I could do this, but just a couple months ago I was getting cut from one team and now I’m in the second round of the playoffs. Sometimes I get that overwhelming feeling of just like, ‘Man, I’m so blessed to be here and I’m so thankful.’ I just try to remind myself of that every day.”

Isaiah Hodgins had eight catches for 105 yards in the Giants’ wild-card win over the Vikings. Corey Sipkin

Isaiah worked to become the best player on his youth team by the time he turned 8 and never stopped improving.

“Isaiah has an ability to receive coaching well,” James told The Post. “When he sets his mind to something, he’s unstoppable at it. It was amazing to see how fast he could flip that switch and the competitor in him started coming out.”

But James, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Rams during his seven-season career, knows the cruel reality of the pros.

“I knew that Isaiah had this potential this whole time, but a lot of guys never got their shot to show what they can do,” James said. “Injuries take over, or they are labeled a ‘practice-squad guy’ and that’s all they ever become. Some guys hope that it will happen and dream about it but they don’t really do the work. Isaiah made sure that when his time came he was going to be in the right position to take over.”

After appearing in three games over his first 2 ½ seasons with the Bills, Isaiah was cut on Nov. 1. His father received the “heart-wrenching” news and wished for a better fit.

The Giants claimed Isaiah off waivers because their receiver corps was decimated and he already knew head coach Brian Daboll’s offense from Buffalo. General manager Joe Schoen scouted Isaiah in-person as Bills assistant general manager and pushed to use a sixth-round draft pick on him in 2020. The insider knowledge paid off when Hodgins seized the new opportunity, culminating with eight catches for 105 yards and his fifth touchdown catch in six games last week during their wild-card win at Minnesota.

James, a former fullback, scored four career touchdowns, including two for the “Greatest Show on Turf” Rams from 1999-2001. The receiver drills that coach Mike Martz taught then — “you overexaggerate staring at the ball,” James said — were passed down to Isaiah and are a big reason that he has zero drops on 48 targets.

“I was going good for a while there,” James laughed at the mention of their touchdown totals, “and then in one half-season he passed me by.”

Isaiah’s weekly playmaking imprinted on Thomas Miller, 9, and created a full circle back to that photo on Isaiah’s wall.

Not only has Isaiah Hodgins become Daniel Jones’ top target (inset left), but also he has endeared himself to the Giants’ fan base, such as 9-year-old Thomas Miller, a Big Blue fan living in the Philadelphia area. Photo courtesy of Cassandra Miller

Miller, another avid Madden player, lives in Eagles territory, but copied his Staten Island-born mother’s allegiance to the Giants. Cassandra and Thomas watch the games together every week and she bought tickets for his first NFL game (Giants-Eagles in Philadelphia on Jan. 9) as a Christmas present. The sign he held behind the visitor’s bench included a three-item bucket list: High-five a player, get an autograph, and meet Saquon Barkley and Hodgins.

Not long after Cassandra’s tweet thanking kicker Graham Gano for giving her son a Giants beanie and a wave, Hodgins sent her a direct message apologizing for not seeing his young fan and asking for an address. Thomas cried happy tears when a box of autographed gloves and shirt out of Hodgins’ locker arrived this week.

“I want everyone to understand what a huge impact this was on my son … to express to him that every athlete starts out as a kid with a dream and a love for the game,” Cassandra told The Post. “It speaks volumes to who Isaiah is and who the Giants organization is. They’ve created another fan for life. My son will never forget the experience of his first game. After the way he played last week, our son couldn’t have picked a better favorite player. On top of that, a good human.”

Hearing the story left James “choked up” to know that his son “remembers what it is like to be a 9-year-old kid and have a hero.” He and his wife will be in the stands Saturday to watch Isaiah in-person for the first time since his star took off, reminded of the thinking when he uprooted his family for a brief stay on Long Island during the Jets’ 2006 playoff appearance.

“What is the point of reaching the playoffs and having success in what you do,” James said, “if you don’t have the people you love to share it with?”