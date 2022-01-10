Is there a ‘Monday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2022 playoffs

Is it Monday yet? Indeed it is, but NFL fans that are hoping to watch “Monday Night Football” are going to be sorely disappointed.

The NFL’s regular season is officially over. Week 18 has come to an end and the playoff field is set. While fans have enjoyed 17 weeks of “Monday Night Football”, they’ll have to wait a week for the 18th.

There is no “Monday Night Football” in Week 18. The NFL never schedules a Monday game in the final week of the season so all of its action can wrap up by the end of “Sunday Night Football.” As a result, there will be no “MNF” this week, though those hoping to watch football will get a chance to check out Alabama vs. Georgia in the National Championship Game.

Here’s everything you need to know about “MNF” in Week 18 and what you can watch with the program on a one-week hiatus.

Is there a ‘Monday Night Football’ game tonight?

There is not a “Monday Night Football” game on Monday, Jan. 10. ESPN doesn’t air “Monday Night Football” during the final week of the regular season, as the NFL likes to have its playoff participants solidified by Sunday night. That’s why the final “Sunday Night Football” game of the regular season is often a win-and-in contest.

Though there is no Monday night broadcast in Week 18, there actually will be one in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. ESPN will host the final game of Super Wild Card weekend as a stand-alone game on Jan. 17 at 8:15 p.m.

And though there isn’t a Monday game this week, there was two “Monday Night Football” broadcasts on Saturday in a doubleheader format. So, the “MNF” crew is staying sharp ahead of the postseason.

Sports on TV today

There may not be a “Monday Night Football” game on Jan. 10, but there is a pretty big game replacing it. The College Football Playoff National Championship will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2, so football fans will get to watch the All-SEC matchup between Alabama and Georgia.

Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game 41-24 and Nick Saban has never lost to Kirby Smart. Georgia boasts the top defense in the country, so they will look to slow down Bryce Young, Brian Robinson and Jameson Wiliams and get into a grind-it-out game.

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 15

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Raiders vs. Bengals 4:35 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV Patriots vs. Bills 8:15 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Eagles vs. Buccaneers 1:05 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV 49ers vs. Cowboys 4:40 p.m. ET CBS, Nickelodeon Paramount+, Amazon Prime, fuboTV Steelers vs. Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET NBC Peacock, fuboTV

Monday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Cardinals vs. Rams 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN ESPN App, fuboTV

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV NFC Divisional Round TBA TBA fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream AFC Championship Game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13