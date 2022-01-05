Is the Washington Football Team’s new name ‘the Admirals’?

The Washington Football Team’s new name might’ve gotten spoiled weeks before the team’s scheduled announcement on Feb. 2.

On Monday, CBS Sports reported that a website, “WashingtonAdmirals.com” redirected to the WFT’s official website, WashingtonFootball.com.

Although the domain no longer leads to the official site of the NFL squad, the name “Admirals” is reportedly one of nine different names being considered for the club’s new mascot — including “Armada,” “Presidents” and “Red Hogs.”

Boomer Esiason of the “Boomer and Gio” on WFAN said Monday the team’s new name is “The Admirals.”

The WFT has not yet addressed the reports about its new name.

CBS Sports noted there is a Major League Quidditch team that currently holds the name, Washington Admirals. The franchise is reportedly based in the Washington D.C. area.

On Monday WFT team president Jason Wright said in a news brief the name “Wolves,” and variations like “RedWolves,” would not be considered due to trademark challenges.

In August, Wright said the team had narrowed a list of 40,000 fan submissions to three potential final names.

The Washington Football Team will also announce its new logo on Feb. 2, Groundhog Day. They also teased new uniforms Tuesday which feature stars on the jerseys.

The announcement will arrive 19 months after the WFT dropped its former nickname over issues with racial insensitivity.