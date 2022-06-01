Is the Giants’ skill-position corps really as bad as they say?

Go behind the scenes with Big Blue Sign up for Inside the Giants by Paul Schwartz, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

When making a case that the Giants will not be as bad this season as most outside prognosticators believe they will be, one argument is to project a capable and much-improved offense.

The head coach, Brian Daboll, is a proven builder and director of high-scoring attacks, most recently with the Bills. The offensive line, a source of well-deserved derision for the better part of a decade, definitely will be better. How could it not be? Inserting veteran Mark Glowinski into the lineup at one starting guard spot and massive rookie Evan Neal at right tackle will see to that. Saquon Barkley is one year further removed from reconstructive knee surgery. Daniel Jones, entering the final year of his contract, has a new system to learn, but it looks as if he will be afforded enhanced protection and will be able to get the ball in the hands of some fairly dangerous weapons. Maybe the pressure of the unknown in 2023 will trigger an urgency in Jones.

This is all up for debate. The best-case scenario formulated within the walls of the Giants’ facility is viewed as wishful thinking by many critics, naysayers and NFL evaluators, some of whom are actually reputable.

The Giants are counting on more production — more than zero touchdowns, at least — from Kenny Golladay in Year 2 of his rich free-agent deal. Corey Sipkin

What the Giants and their fans hope can be a strength of the team — the skill players on offense — is regarded as one of the weakest groups in the league by The 33rd Team. Billed as a premier football think tank, The 33rd Team was founded by Mike Tannenbaum, the former vice president of football operations for the Dolphins and general manager of the Jets, and it includes former NFL executives (Joe Banner, Terry Bradway, Ray Farmer) and former NFL head coaches (Dan Quinn, Eric Mangini, Marc Trestman, Wade Phillips). No grading system or set of team rankings provides foolproof analysis — and many opinions in the spring are proven to be wrong in the fall and winter — but what this consortium says about the Giants is telling.