Winners of eight in a row, the Warriors look to continue their run as the league’s hottest team when they visit the Thunder on Monday night.

Golden State has played well despite missing All-Star forward Draymond Green, who remains out with a disc injury in his lower back.

In Green’s absence, a number of Warriors have stepped up, while Stephen Curry looks to have gotten out of a slump through turning in impressive performances in his last two outings. Thanks to a 40-point explosion in Houston, Curry is averaging 30.0 points and 8.0 assists on 58.8 percent shooting from the field and 52.4 percent shooting from 3-point range in his last two games.

Can he keep it up in Oklahoma City?

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

After dealing with a toe injury last week, Curry is not listed on the official injury report for Monday night’s game.

With that in mind, Curry will be active when the Warriors face the Thunder on Monday.

This season, Curry is averaging 25.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. The last time Curry faced the Thunder (Oct. 30), he finished with 20 points (on 7 of 16 shooting), six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes.

For his career, Curry averages 25.9 points, 6.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds against OKC.

What channel is Warriors vs. Thunder on?

TV channel (national): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass TV channel (Warriors’ region): NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area TV channel (Thunder’s region): Bally Sports Southwest – Oklahoma

Bally Sports Southwest – Oklahoma Live stream: NBA League Pass

Warriors vs. Rockets will be broadcast regionally in both Oklahoma and the Bay Area. In the Warriors’ region, the game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Bay Area while the game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest in Oklahoma.

Outside of the teams’ respective local regions, the game can be found on NBA League Pass.

Warriors vs. Thunder start time

Date: Monday, Feb. 7

Monday, Feb. 7 Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT

Warriors vs. Thunder is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday. The game will tip off shortly after the scheduled start time.

Warriors schedule 2021-22

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV Feb. 7 at Thunder 8:00 p.m. – Feb. 9 at Jazz 10:00 p.m. ESPN Feb. 10 vs. Knicks 10:00 p.m. – Feb. 12 vs. Lakers 8:30 p.m. ABC Feb. 14 at Clippers 10:30 p.m. NBA TV

Thunder schedule 2021-22