The Golden State Warriors have cooled off slightly since their scorching early season form and are entering Saturday’s game against the Lakers on a two-game losing streak.

The Warriors dropped a tight one at home to the New York Knicks on Thursday, but still are 8-2 in their past 10 games overall. They have fallen 3.5 games back of the leading Phoenix Suns in the Conference.

These two teams have played just once this season so far – on opening night – and the Warriors came away with the victory behind a triple-double from their superstar Steph Curry, who had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was his eighth career triple-double in the 121-114 win.

The Warriors and Lakers play each other two more times in the regular season, on Mar. 5 and Apr. 7.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight vs. Lakers?

Curry will play and start for the Warriors against the Lakers.

Curry’s 35 points against the Knicks on Thursday were wasted as the Warriors dropped a rare game at home. While the rest of the team looked lethargic playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Curry was a one-man offense, especially in the second quarter.

He finished with 17 points in the quarter while shooting 4-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-8 from distance and 6-of-6 from the line.

Curry is averaging 25.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Warriors this season.

What channel is Warriors vs. Lakers on?

TV channel (national): ABC

ABC TV channel (Warriors’ region): NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Bay Area Live stream: NBA League Pass

Apart from being nationally televised on ABC, the game will be broadcasted locally in the Warriors’ region on the NBC Sports Bay Area network.

The game can also be found on NBA League Pass outside of the U.S.

Warriors vs. Lakers start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12

Saturday, Feb. 12 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. PT

Warriors vs. Lakers is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will tip-off shortly after the scheduled start time.

Warriors upcoming schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV Feb. 12 vs. Lakers 8:30 p.m ABC Feb. 14 at Clippers 10:30 p.m NBA TV Feb. 16 vs. Nuggets 10:00 p.m – Feb. 24 at Blazers 10:00 p.m TNT Feb. 27 vs. Mavericks 7:30 p.m ESPN

Lakers upcoming schedule