Is Russell Wilson leaving the Seahawks? Star QB noncommittal about future with team ahead of final home game

It doesn’t seem like Russell Wilson is guaranteed to return to the Seahawks in 2022.

Wilson addressed his future in Seattle during a Thursday news conference. He said that he wasn’t looking too far ahead, but he also admitted that he hopes the Seahawks-Lions game in Week 17 isn’t his last home game at Lumen Field.

“Like I said, I’m focused on today,” Wilson told reporters, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We’ve got a really good football team that’s coming in. Their record may not show it, but they’re playing really tough football. They’re playing really good football and they’ve played it in the past four weeks in particular. They’ve been battling and battling and battling. They beat some good teams in terms of Arizona and Minnesota. So that’s the focus of today.

NFL PICKS WEEK 17: Against the spread | Straight up

“I know you guys asked Bobby about could this be your last game [in Seattle as a Seahawk],” Wilson continued. “I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game, but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. So I’m just focused on today and getting better today. So that’s my focus and that’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys. We’ve got to make sure we get better today. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Wilson was the subject of trade rumors during the 2021 offseason after reports leaked that he had become “dissatisfied” with the Seahawks. He spoke shortly thereafter in February about the issues he had with the offensive line and his lack of say in player personnel; that candid interview reportedly upset the team.

Wilson has denied that he requested a trade, but he supposedly had a list of four teams he was willing to be traded to last offseason. Rumors have surfaced that he would like to be traded to one of three teams if he is moved in 2022.

IYER: Best potential trade fits for Russell Wilson

The Seahawks appear to be heading toward a rebuild after their first losing season under Pete Carroll since 2011. That may not mesh with Wilson’s desire to be a Super Bowl contender.

Still, he is holding out hope that the Seahawks can retool quickly and re-emerge as one of the top teams in the NFC again.

“I hope so,” Wilson said when asked if he believes that he can win Super Bowls in Seattle. “Obviously we can’t do it not being in the playoffs right now. But I think that most importantly, it takes a lot of effort, it takes a lot of things, it takes a lot of pieces and I think that we have a good amount of those pieces, a lot of them. It’s been a tough season.”

BENDER: How John Madden made football fun for every generation