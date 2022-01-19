In 2021, Logan Paul fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in the ring, going the distance with him. This year, he has been challenged by another famous personality, but one he might not have expected.

Social media sensation Hasbulla has called out Paul for a fight. Posting a video on Twitter, Hasbulla challenged Paul to a fight for his NFT collection, which according to Unilad is valued at $2.645 million.

Hasbulla has made a name for himself as an entertainer with more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram. People all over recognize him for his feud with Abdu Rozik. He has attended UFC events before and has met with Dana White a few times while interacting with the Russian fighters.

MORE: Why did Logan Paul spend $3.5 million on fake Pokemon cards?

Paul has since responded to Hasbulla, with a “Called out by the king himself” post on his Instagram story. He then posted a parody video of Hasbulla from the movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”.

A YouTube star, Paul made his boxing debut in 2019, fighting and losing to YouTuber and rapper KSI. Paul has mentioned before that he would love to train with Hasbulla.

There were rumors of Paul fighting someone like Mike Tyson, but nothing has come to fruition yet.