Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 17? Fantasy injury update for Rams-Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been a must-start in fantasy football leagues the past few seasons, but with a string of recent mediocre performances, a tough Week 17 matchup against the Rams, and an ankle injury that’s cost him the past two games, fantasy owners might want to keep him on their benches even if he’s active this week. Either way, it’s important to know whether he’s playing on Sunday, as Ravens’ backup Tyler Huntley might also be in start ’em, sit ’em decisions. That’s why we’ll be here with the latest injury updates throughout the morning on Sunday.

We’ll continue to update this article with news on Jackson until the official active/inactive report comes out on Sunday around 11:35 a.m. ET. For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

For updates on banged-up early-game RBs Damien Harris and Jordan Howard, click here; for news on injured late-game RBs Elijah Mitchell, James Conner, Javonte Williams, and Melvin Gordon, go here; for more on ailing WRs Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Marquise Brown, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, and Emmanuel Sanders, click here; for news on Kareem Hunt, click here. For the Week 17 NFL weather forecast, click here. For all the latest fantasy news, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

WEEK 17 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 17?

Jackson (ankle) was seen with a noticeable limp during a limited practice session on Wednesday, then he failed to practice on Thursday and Friday. He’s still listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s early-afternoon game against the Rams.

WEEK 17 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

At this point, it seems unlikely Jackson will play, and even if he does, he figures to be limited on the ground. We know how much of his fantasy production comes from his legs, and considering he had been struggling with his arm prior to injury, Jackson is beyond a risky play against a Rams defense allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs.

WEEK 17 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

If Jackson is out, Tyler Huntley will be under center. He put up a monster performance in Week 15 against the Packers but was forced to sit out while on the reserve/COVID list in Week 16. He has QB1 upside whenever he starts because of his running ability, but he won’t be sneaking up on the Rams this week. Consider him a middle-of-the-pack starting option in single-QB leagues. Chances are, you can find someone better (like Trey Lance), but if you need Huntley, he at least has a decent floor and high ceiling.

WEEK 17 DFS LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel | Yahoo

As difficult as it would be to sit Jackson if he plays — and make no mistake, he always has a high ceiling, too — it’s just as difficult to start him this week with a fantasy championship on the line.