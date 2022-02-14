Losers of 11 straight, the Nets are in dire need of a win as they continue their freefall in the Eastern Conference standings. Their struggles have been a product of injury, roster movement and the part-time availability of Kyrie Irving.

Since making his debut on Jan. 5, Irving has been available exclusively for Nets away games, where he’s made his presence felt and shown little signs of rust.

MORE: Kyrie Irving says “there’s no guilt that I feel” about part-time availability

However, with Kevin Durant and Joe Harris sidelined due to injury and the team awaiting the debuts of newcomers Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons, a shorthanded Nets roster becomes even thinner when Irving is unavailable for games played in Brooklyn.

The Nets need answers, which are much harder to find at home.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

On Monday, the Nets host the Kings at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, meaning Irving will be unavailable to play due to New York City regulations surrounding persons unvaccinated for COVID-19.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tonight’s game vs. Sacramento pic.twitter.com/jUQkG3etHv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2022

Monday will mark the eighth home game that Irving will miss since making his Nets debut. Brooklyn has posted a 2-5 record in its last seven home games without Irving.

Overall, the Nets are 12-14 at home this season.

Tracking Kyrie Irving’s games played

Irving made his season debut on Jan. 5, 2022. In the time since, Irving has appeared in all 14 road games for which he has been eligible to play.

Date Opponent Result PTS REB AST Jan. 5 at Pacers W, 129-121 22 3 4 Jan. 10 at Trail Blazers L, 114-108 22 8 4 Jan. 12 at Bulls W, 138-112 9 4 3 Jan. 17 at Cavaliers L, 114-107 27 7 9 Jan. 19 at Wizards W, 119-118 30 3 7 Jan. 21 at Spurs W, 117-102 24 3 4 Jan. 23 at Timberwolves L, 136-125 30 6 5 Jan. 29 at Warriors L, 110-106 32 8 7 Feb. 1 at Suns L, 121-111 26 4 3 Feb. 2 at Kings L, 112-101 14 3 1 Feb. 4 at Jazz L, 125-102 15 3 6 Feb. 6 at Nuggets L, 124-104 27 5 11 Feb. 10 at Wizards L, 113-112 31 5 6 Feb. 12 at Heat L, 115-111 29 5 5

Through 14 games, Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Nets are 4-10 with Irving in the lineup this season, though it is worth noting that injuries have complicated things.

MORE: When will Kevin Durant return to Nets? | Time frame for Ben Simmons’ Nets debut

When can Kyrie Irving play again?

Irving will be eligible to return to action on Saturday, Feb. 26 when the Nets travel to face the Bucks.

Of the Nets’ 11 remaining road games, Irving is eligible to play in all but three – two trips to Madison Square Garden and Brooklyn’s final trip to Toronto.

Nets remaining schedule 2021-22

As it stands, Irving is eligible to play in eight of Brooklyn’s final 26 games.

Date Opponent Time National TV Is Kyrie Eligible? Feb. 14 vs. Kings 7:30 p.m. – No Feb. 16 at Knicks 7:30 p.m. ESPN No Feb. 17 vs. Wizards 7:30 p.m. – No Feb. 24 vs. Celtics 7:30 p.m. TNT No Feb. 26 at Bucks 8:30 p.m. ABC Yes Feb. 28 vs. Raptors 7:30 p.m. – No March 1 at Raptors 7:30 p.m. – No March 3 vs. Heat 7:30 p.m. TNT No March 6 at Celtics 1:00 p.m. ABC Yes March 8 at Hornets 7:00 p.m. – Yes March 10 at 76ers 7:30 p.m. TNT Yes March 13 vs. Knicks 1:00 p.m. ABC No March 15 at Magic 7:00 p.m. – Yes March 16 vs. Mavericks 7:30 p.m. ESPN No March 18 vs. Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m. – No March 21 vs. Jazz 7:30 p.m. NBA TV No March 23 at Grizzlies 7:30 p.m. ESPN Yes March 26 at Heat 8:00 p.m. NBA TV Yes March 27 vs. Hornets 7:30 p.m. – No March 29 vs. Pistons 7:30 p.m. – No March 31 vs. Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT No April 2 at Hawks 7:30 p.m. NBA TV Yes April 5 vs. Rockets 7:30 p.m. – No April 6 at Knicks 7:30 p.m. ESPN No April 8 vs. Cavaliers 7:30 p.m. – No April 10 vs. Pacers TBD – No

*Bold indicates games in which Irving is eligible to play