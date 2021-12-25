Is James Conner playing on Saturday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Cardinals Week 16

James Conner has been one of the top fantasy football RBs this season, but a nagging ankle injury has slowed him the past two weeks and left him “questionable” for the Cardinals’ Saturday night Christmas showdown with the Colts. With many fantasy owners just trying to find active bodies for their start ’em, sit ’em decisions, every injury designation is a worry, so knowing the latest updates will be key before locking in any players.

We’ll continue to update this article with news on Conner up until the official active/inactive report comes out on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. ET. For all the latest fantasy updates, follow us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

MORE SATURDAY FANTASY: DK lineup | FD lineup

Is James Conner playing on Saturday night?

Conner (ankle) played through a “questionable” tag last week, and although he had just 10 touches in one of his most disappointing game of the season, a lot of that can be blamed on the disappointing Cardinals’ offense as a whole. Conner still managed 70 total yards, and despite missing practice all of this week, it’s already been reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Conner is expected to play against the Colts.

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

This is a brutal matchup for the Cardinals’ running backs, as Indianapolis has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to RBs this season. With Chase Edmonds playing and likely to steal more touches, Conner might be a TD-or-bust flex — a lower role than he had been serving for much of his highly productive season. Fantasy owners shouldn’t expect a 100-yard, two-TD effort from Conner, especially since he might be somewhat slowed his sore ankle.

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

However, as long as Conner will be active, it will be tough to sit him. We know he has high touchdown potential, and at this point in the year, you almost have to start a healthy “stud” if he’s set to go. You never know who could wind up on the reserve/COVID list before Sunday’s games.

WEEK 16 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

If Conner has a setback and is a surprise scratch, Edmonds would handle the bulk of the RB duties and be a decent RB2/flex in PPR leagues thanks to volume.