After a rough early half of January, where they lost six of eight, the Bucks seemed to have bounced back by winning seven of their next nine.

They are currently on a four-game Western Conference road trip, having won against the Trail Blazers and Clippers. After playing the Lakers on Tuesday, the wrap-up their road trip in Phoenix on Thursday.

Against the Clippers on Sunday, the reigning NBA champions dominated and won 137-113.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

Having missed just a couple of games since Christmas Day, the Greek Freak is most likely to suit-up against the Lakers. Not being listed on the team’s latest injury reports helps as well.

Through 45 appearances this season, Antetokounmpo has led the team to a 29-16 record with averages of 28.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists (tied career-high).

The previous time the Bucks faced the Lakers, on Nov. 17, he erupted for a season-high 47 points and led the defending champions to a 109-102 victory.

At this point, Antetokounmpo is ranked No. 3 on NBA.com’s latest MVP Ladder with only big men Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic ranked ahead of him.

What channel is Lakers vs. Bucks on?

TV channel (national): TNT

This game of the star-studded Lakers hosting the defending champions will be broadcasted nationally on TNT. It will also be available to stream on-demand on NBA League Pass.

Both the Lakers and the Bucks are two of the top four teams with respect to the most nationally televised games during the 2021-22 season.

The Los Angeles franchise leads the league with 42 games on TNT, ESPN or NBA TV while the Bucks rank fourth with 36 games.

Lakers vs. Bucks start time

Date: Tue s day, Feb. 8

Tue day, Feb. 8 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET | 7:00 p.m. PT

Lakers vs. Bucks is scheduled to start at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The game will tip-off shortly after the scheduled start time.

Lakers upcoming schedule

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV Feb. 8 vs. Bucks 10:00 p.m TNT Feb. 9 at Trail Blazers 10:00 p.m – Feb. 12 at Warriors 8:30 p.m ABC Feb. 16 vs. Jazz 10:00 p.m ESPN Feb. 25 vs. Clippers 10:00 p.m ESPN

Bucks upcoming schedule