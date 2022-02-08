Is Everton’s Frank Lampard a good manager? Teams coached, career record & trophies won

As the dust has settled on the shambolic Everton managerial search, the Toffees managed to secure Frank Lampard as the club’s new boss.

Despite the seemingly hectic hiring process, Everton landed a manager who based on his credentials should be capable of steering the club to Premier League safety. He has a tall task ahead, but he’s off to a strong start after a 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford. He takes the field for the first time in the Premier League on the road at Newcastle.

Lampard will be thrown right into the fire of a relegation six-pointer against the 19th-placed Magpies. Newcastle has been bolstered by the most expensive January transfer window of any club in the world, and will present a tough task not only due to the talent on the field, but the unknown of so many new players in the side.

The appointment of Lampard is a safe choice given his accomplished playing career and the fact that he was previously entrusted with Premier League giant Chelsea. Still, his managerial career is still a budding one and he remains inexperienced, which showed at times during his spell at Chelsea. If things begin to spiral at Everton, Lampard will be put to the test.

Frank Lampard’s career as manager

Clubs managed by Lampard:

Derby County (2018-2019)

Chelsea (2019-2021)

Everton (2022-current)

Lampard’s career managerial record (all competitions):

Derby County: 24W-17D-16L

24W-17D-16L Chelsea: 44W-17D-23L

44W-17D-23L Everton: 1W-0D-0L

1W-0D-0L Overall: 69W-34D-39L

After a glittering 21-year playing career that was highlighted by his six years at West Ham and 13 seasons at Chelsea, Lampard hung up his boots and almost immediately began to build a managerial career.

Starting at Derby County in 2018-19, Lampard nearly achieved Premier League promotion in his first managerial season as the Rams fell in the Championship Playoff Final to Aston Villa.

After just one season, Lampard was hired at his former club Chelsea, making a huge step up to a Champions League side, following up Maurizio Sarri. In October of 2019, just a few months into his Chelsea tenure, Lampard won Premier League Manager of the Month after a perfect nine points from three matches that made up the meat of a six-match Premier League winning streak.

In that 2019-20 season Lampard would guide Chelsea to a fourth-placed finish and the FA Cup final, where the Blues fell to London rivals Arsenal. The COVID-disrupted season’s highlights included a Premier League double over Tottenham, a holiday season win over Arsenal, and a late June win over Pep Guardiola’s Man City.

However, there were plenty of lowlights that season as well, with Chelsea getting knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by powerful Bayern Munich, plus a pair of Premier League defeats to both Manchester United and Liverpool.

It all went wrong the next season (2020-21), with Lampard fired in January 2021 as Chelsea sat ninth in the Premier League table. To make matters look worse for Lampard, new boss Thomas Tuchel came in five days later and immediately righted the ship, losing just three league matches the rest of the season and guiding the club to fourth place in the table while simultaneously winning the UEFA Champions League and advancing to the FA Cup final (loss to Leicester City).

Frank Lampard’s tactics

At Chelsea, Lampard showed a tactical flexibility that allowed for a variety of squad selections, but at times he showed an inability to foster continuity.

At various times, Lampard deployed a 4-2-3-1 with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic paired in midfield, a 4-1-4-1 with Jorginho sitting deep and controlling possession, a 4-3-3 with Mason Mount running the show, and even a 3-4-3 which has been used heavily by his successor Tuchel.

The 4-3-3 seemed to be his preference at Chelsea, and if that becomes standard at Everton, there will be squad choices to make. He will need to pick a first-choice defensive midfielder to play at the rear of the three-man midfield, with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, or Allan all options.

In the FA Cup win over Brentford, Lampard went with a 3-4-3. He selected a back-three featuring Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, and Mason Holgate as the defensive trio. Allan partnered with Andre Gomes in midfield, with Seamus Coleman and new man Vitaliy Mykolenko at wingbacks. Richarlison up top was supported by Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon.

Lampard will also need to get Everton’s struggling star players back to their best. Brazilian star Richarlison has struggled with poor form and injuries this season, and his performances will be critical to Everton’s chances of survival. Center back Yerry Mina is another whose season has been hampered by injuries, and Lampard will be charged with helping the Colombian shake the rust off, as well as getting him in sync with Holgate who has had a nightmarish campaign.

The departure of Lucas Digne just before Rafa Benitez’s dismissal hurts the team, but his replacement Mykolenko comes highly regarded from Dynamo Kiev, and Lampard will be charged with developing the 22-year-old into a Premier League force.

There is a lot on the new Everton boss’s plate, as the club sits just four points above the relegation zone in 16th place (19 points on 5W-4D, 11L), but Lampard projects to be well-equipped to handle the challenges that he will face.