Is Coach Gallant on the Hot Seat?

It may sound a bit crazy to call a game on Nov. 30 a must-win, but Wednesday in Ottawa was as close as it could get to that for the Rangers.

And now the monkey is off the back of Jaroslav Halak, who picks up his first win as a Ranger. The Blueshirts stopped their losing skid, but the team has underachieved so far through 28 games. Is Coach Gerard Gallant on the hot seat? Should we be worried about Igor Shesterkin’s play? And is Patrick Kane to the Blueshirts a possibility now with Ryan Reaves traded?

Lots to dive into on a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie Walker and me. Mollie also takes us inside the locker room, discussing her conversation with K’Andre Miller.

7TH TIME IS THE CHARM: Jaroslav Halak has finally won his first game as the Rangers backup goalie. It took a while, but it has to be a sigh of relief. It was also as close to a must-win game for the Rangers as it gets in Ottawa. The team prevailed in a game against an inferior team to stop the three-game losing streak from getting out of hand.

DEVILS ARE A PROBLEM: The Devils are very good and a legit contender. They could cause problems for the Rangers moving forward. They had a strong contingency of fans come to MSG on Monday and will be toward the top of the NHL standings for most of the season.

SH*TSTERKIN: Igor criticizing his game. He has not been the same goalie as last year. The Rangers need him to be better if they want to come close to a repeat of how far they went last year. It's very difficult to replicate that dominant a season. Not time to panic just yet. It's still the first half of the season.

AU REVOIR, REAVO: Rangers traded Ryan Reaves Thanksgiving week. Is it tough to see a veteran leader go? How much space does this free up for the Blueshirts? Reaves will get a better opportunity to get playing time in Minnesota.

KANE TO NY?: Can Patrick Kane realistically become a Ranger? What would it take in a trade to get him? Is it worth giving up core young pieces to get a rental? Could the Rangers even afford to sign him long-term?

GALLANT'S JOB: Is Coach Gallant on the hot seat? If the Rangers struggle, could he be fired during the season?

INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Mollie details her conversation with K'Andre Miller and some poetry from Chris Kreider.

