Is Bruce Arians retiring? Buccaneers head coach confirms he will return to sidelines in 2022

Any retirement speculation on Bruce Arians can be put to rest.

The Buccaneers’ 69-year-old head coach simply said, “oh yeah” when asked about whether he’ll return to the team following Tampa Bay’s 30-27 divisional-round loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Arians is in his third year as the head coach in Tampa Bay, and his eighth season as a head coach in the NFL. In his three seasons in Tampa Bay, he has guided the team to a 31-18 record in the regular season, with a Super Bowl 55 title, NFC South division title and a 5-1 record in the playoffs.

Arians had been the head coach of the Cardinals from 2013 to 2017, and led the team to a 49-30-1 record, including a pair of trips to the playoffs and an NFC West title. Arizona lost to the Panthers in the wild-card round in 2014 and again to Carolina in the NFC Championship Game in 2015. He remains the team’s winningest head coach.

Had Arians decided to call it a career, it would have been the second time he announced his retirement from the NFL. Arians briefly retired after the 2017 season and was out of coaching in 2018 before signing a four-year contract with Tampa Bay in January 2019.

Before the start of the 2021 season, Arians reportedly had his contract restructured, giving him a raise after winning the Super Bowl in his first season coaching Tom Brady. He remains under contract through the 2023 campaign.

Arians is among the oldest active head coaches in the league, tied with Bill Belichick for the second-oldest at 69 years old, though the Patriots head coach has him beat by a few months. Pete Carroll, 70, is the oldest active head coach.

