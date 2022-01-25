Eight-time All-Star forward Anthony Davis is close to making his highly-anticipated return to the struggling Lakers.

Davis, who last played on Dec. 17, has watched his team go 7-10 in the 17 games since, falling back below .500 with a loss to the Heat on Sunday, Jan. 23.

While he sat out in Miami, Davis was initially listed as questionable before being ruled out, a sign that his return to action is coming sooner rather than later, but how soon?

Below, find the latest updates on Davis’ status ahead of the Lakers’ upcoming games.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Davis is expected to return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 25 vs. the Nets after being listed as “probable” on the official injury report.

Anthony Davis is expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn, and is listed as “probable.” Davis looked good playing 2-on-2, full speed, before the game at Miami, and clearly responded well to it. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 24, 2022

After Davis went down with a right knee injury on Friday, Dec. 17, an MRI revealed a sprained MCL in his right knee. Initial reports indicated that his knee would be re-evaluated in four weeks’ time.

Los Angeles’ visit to Miami was the second game of a six-game trip that continues with trips to take on the Nets, 76ers, Hornets and Hawks.

