Is Adam Thielen playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Vikings-Bears Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Adam Thielen owners likely weren’t even considering their stud WR for the first round of the fantasy football playoffs, but he’s officially “questionable” for the Vikings’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears. Given the matchup, it might be enticing to wait to see if he’s playing for locking in your Week 15 start ’em, sit ’em decisions, but it’s ultimately a risk that might not be worth it. We break it down — and provide the the latest injury updates — below.

We'll continue to update this article with news on Thielen up until the official active/inactive report comes out on Monday around 6:45 p.m. ET.

Is Adam Thielen playing on Monday night?

Despite failing to practice all week, Thielen (ankle) was given a “questionable” tag for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

It seems unlikely Thielen will suit up despite the importance of the game, but the mere fact he hasn’t been ruled out suggests the Vikings have some hope. However, even if he’s active, he seems unlikely to be 100 percent or play a full complement of snaps, so fantasy owners would be taking a major risk leaving him in their lineups.

Our advice is to leave Thielen on your bench and hope he’s back for the fantasy semifinals. Obviously, he can make an impact even with just a few targets, but that’s not a risk you want — or need — to take in a win-or-go-home scenario. The Bears present a highly favorable matchup for WRs, but that’s still not enough reason to chance it with Thielen.

However, if he is active, it would make it more difficult to use K.J. Osborn as a flex. Osborn has produced each of the past two weeks and is in a good spot to produce again, but his outlook is suddenly a little cloudier. For now, it seems safe to pencil him in — especially with at least two more games on Tuesday that allow for replacement options — but keep tabs on Thielen’s status even if you just own Osborn.