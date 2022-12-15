Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to death after protesting

An Iranian soccer player will be hanged as a punishment of protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini.

Amir Nasr-Azadani, 26, was arrested in November in connection to the murders of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members, according to Iran Wire.

Nasr-Azadani has also been accused of “waging war against God.”

Amini died suddenly in mid-September while in custody after being arrested for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab. Witnesses have said Amini was beaten by Guidance Patrol, but the Iranian government has said she suffered a heart attack.

The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) said they were “shocked and sickened” by the punishment.

“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country,” the union tweeted on Monday.

“We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”

Nasr-Azadani will be the 28th person sentenced to death amid the protests — Iran conducted its first execution in relation to the protests on Thursday. Three of those 28 individuals are children.

People carry a sign that reads “Woman, Life, Freedom,” as hundreds rally on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. AP

A friend of Saeid Ezatolahi, a member of Iran’s World Cup team, was shot and killed earlier this month while celebrating Iran’s loss to the United States in the group stage of the tournament.

Nasr-Azadani’s last professional appearance came in the 2017-2018 for Tractor Cultural Sports Economic Club in the Persian Gulf Pro League.