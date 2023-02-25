Iowa’s Fran McCaffery initiates awkward stare down with referee

Iowa’s Fran McCaffery is at it again — this time in a stare down with a referee he clearly had a bone to pick with.

The notoriously hot-head coach and his Hawkeyes faced off against Michigan State on Saturday and a call clearly had McCaffery’s blood boiling.

In a video on Twitter that captured the viral moment, McCaffery walked up to the ref, stood about six feet away, hands on his hips, and stared him down. The referee in return holds the ball and stares back, holding a look of anticipation on his face as if this isn’t the first time the Iowa coach has been upset with him.

Even though an assistant coach was trying to pull McCaffery back, he persisted.

The 16-second-long eye battle intensified when McCaffery took three steps closer to the official. The ref answered quickly with four steps of his own. The two continued to stare until McCaffery was pulled away by one of his staff members, refocusing him back to the game at hand.

The matchup ended up falling in McCaffery’s favor with the Hawkeyes beating the Spartans, 112-106, in overtime, as Iowa improved to 18-11 with the Big Ten tournament nearing.





Fran McCaffery stares down an official during a game against Michigan State University. Twitter





Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes argues a call in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023. Getty Images

In comparison to his history of infamous moments, this was a significantly calmer altercation with a referee. In 2019, McCaffery followed an official down the hallway after a 90-70 blowout loss to Ohio State and yelled, “You cheating motherf–ker! You’re a f–king disgrace!”

Also on his list of tantrums are an ejection for bumping an official in 2014 and slamming a chair during an altercation with an official in 2012.