Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has fans buzzing with Final Four performance

Caitlin Clark did it again.

The Iowa Hawkeyes superstar led the women’s basketball team by the No. 1 overall ranked South Carolina Gamecocks 77-73 during the Final Four on Friday night with a 41-point explosion.

Clark also recorded eight assists and six rebounds in the effort, taking down the defending champions in the midst of their third consecutive Final Four appearance.

And it was a field day on social media as what’s left of Twitter swooned over Clark’s performance.

You could say she did it on both ends, too… to some degree.

Iowa’s hometown star put on a triple-double performance in the Elite Eight game prior over Louisville — 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds — making herself the first to do so in March Madness history.





Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game on March 31, 2023. Getty Images

On the other side of the bracket, the LSU Tigers took down Virginia Tech 79-72, meaning we’ll get Clark and the Hawkeyes against Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey and the Tigers in the National Championship on Sunday night.