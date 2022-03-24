Iowa Sports Betting: The Best IA Betting Sites

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting in Iowa has been legal online/on mobile and in retail settings since August 2019. Check out the best betting sites for bettors in the Hawkeye State.

The Best Iowa Sports Betting Sites – March 2022



More on Iowa Sports Betting

Iowa Sports Betting



It is completely legal to bet on sports in Iowa, with Governor Kim Reynolds signing the approved bills into law in May 2019. This led to the first legal online and retail sportsbooks launching in the Hawkeye State in August 2019.

At first, Iowa had a requirement that potential bettors had to visit a retail sportsbook in-person in order to register and verify their account. However, this rule was removed in January 2021, allowing players to register their accounts online from anywhere across the state.

Online Sports Betting Yes Mobile Sports Betting Yes Retail Sports Betting Yes Minimum Age 21+

Iowa Sports Betting FAQs



Is sports betting legal in Iowa?



Yes, sports betting is completely legal in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bills which legalized sports gambling in May 2019, with the first online and retail sportsbooks launching in August 2019.

There was initially a requirement for Iowa residents to visit a retail sportsbook to register their online sports betting account. This rule was removed in January 2021, though, meaning players can register online to get instant access to legal online sports betting from across the Hawkeye State.

Who governs sports betting in Iowa?



Sports betting in Iowa is controlled by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. They are responsible for ensuring that all gambling that takes place across the state is done fairly for the player.

Where can I bet on sports in Iowa?



With online sports betting being completely legal in Iowa, you can place a bet from anywhere in the Hawkeye State. So long as you have an internet or cell data connection, you can use a wide variety of apps and websites to place a wager.

There is also a huge range of retail sportsbooks options for players who prefer to place their bets in person or to catch the action on the big screens in comfort. Of Iowa’s 19 casinos, 15 currently offer full sportsbooks to enjoy.

How old do you have to be to bet in Iowa?



The legal age to place a sports bet in Iowa is 21 years old. There are currently no plans for this age limit to be reviewed.

Iowa also does not have the limited exemptions for 18-year-olds on markets such as pari-mutuel horse bets that some states maintain. All state-licensed gambling services in Iowa have a requirement of players being 21 years old.

What sports can I bet on in Iowa?



There are no restrictions on what professional sports you can bet on in Iowa. This means that you are free to back your choice of NFL, NBA, NHL, and MLB teams, along with wagering on a wide selection of international competitions.

Betting on college sports is also legal in Iowa, including betting on in-state college teams. However, there are two minor restrictions when it comes to betting on Iowa college sports.

You cannot put a prop bet on an individual player when betting in-state on college sports. You can also not bet in-play on in-state college games.

Our top 5 Iowa Sports betting sites

BetMGM – Leading sportsbook option FanDuel – Good value options Caesars – Fantastic promotions and rewards DraftKings – Easy to access statistics BetRivers – Early cash outs available

5. BetRivers



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetRivers is the online sportsbook offered by Chicago-based casino Rivers. As one should imagine for a sportsbook that comes from this Illinois institution, the app and site have impeccable reputations.

Iowa customers will find the full range of promotions and bonuses available to them, along with BetRivers’ leading selection of domestic and international lines to bet on. The easy and intuitive design of the BetRivers app and website makes it quick and easy to navigate their comprehensive selection to find the market you want.

BetRivers’ best feature is their “Buy-Out” option. This allows players to cash out their bets early and secure their winnings in exchange for a reduced return.

4. DraftKings



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

DraftKings may be best known as a fantasy sports operator, but as the market has evolved so too have they. Now, DraftKings also have one of the leading online sportsbooks available.

As you might expect from a company whose roots are in the stat-heavy world of fantasy sports, DraftKings offer players statistics on most of their games to help players pick their lines. They also offer their own recommendations, along with a daily selection of premade parlay bets.

DraftKings also has a generous promotions program, along with enough bonuses to ensure that any player will find one which suits their style of play.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Caesars marked their entry into the online sports betting market by purchasing British sportsbook William Hill, and have continued to go from strength to strength. The company has put the full weight of their decades of experience into their online sports betting products and it shows.

As you should expect from a company with such a long history in hospitality, Caesars offers some of the most generous promotions and bonuses in the market. They also offer a huge amount of high-value parlay and odds boosted lines on a daily basis.

These special lines go alongside the complete catalog of lines that Caesars offer across the both domestic and international sport. There is also a comprehensive parlay bet builder for players who like to put together their one multi-line bet.

App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Although FanDuel started life as a fantasy sports option, they are now a fully-fledged sportsbook in their own right. They offer the same fantastic catalog of events and lines to bet on as any other sportsbook on the market.

In fact, the FanDuel sportsbook often has slightly better value than others. If the same line is compared side by side with other sportsbooks, it is not unusual to find FanDuel offering marginally better returns.

This goes alongside their generous range of promotions and bonuses, plus the daily selections of special parlays and boosted lines that FanDuel offer.

1. BetMGM



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

BetMGM has quickly established itself as the market-leading online sportsbook since the expansion of internet sports betting in America.

They offer a complete catalog of domestic and international sports, with a deep selection of lines on each event. There is also a thorough one-game parlay builder for registered players, making it quick and easy to combine lines for high-value custom parlay bets.

BetMGM offers a daily selection of pre-made parlay bets, along with enhanced odds on selected lines with their Lion’s Boost feature. These are offered alongside the huge choice of promotions and bonuses which are available for BetMGM players.

More Great Iowa Sports betting sites



App Live betting Streaming Same game parlay Refer a friend bonus ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

What makes PointsBet stand out from the crowd is its PointsBetting feature. With this, players pick a final score, choose the over or under, and assign a bet value to each point.

The final returns are then dictated by how correct the player was. They are rewarded for each point they are correct and penalized for each point they are in the wrong direction.

However, PointsBet is not a gimmick sportsbook. Their PointsBetting feature is offered alongside the full traditional range of bets and markets that players can find anywhere else.

Iowa Sports Betting Promo Codes



Retail Sportsbooks open in Iowa



Iowa allowed for both online and retail sportsbooks to open at the same time when it legalized sports gambling in August 2019. This means the market has been given plenty of time to mature, resulting in numerous sportsbook options for players to place their bets and watch the action.

Sportsbook Location Caesars Sportsbook Isle Bettendorf, Isle Waterloo, Lakeside, Prairie Meadows, Harrah’s Council Bluffs, Horseshoe Casino Elite Sportsbook Grand Falls, Rhythm City, Riverside Q Sportsbook Q Casino PointsBet Catfish Bend Hard Rock Sportsbook Hard Rock Sioux City DraftKings Wild Rose Clinton, Wild Rose Jefferson, Wild Rose Emmetsburg FanDuel Diamond Jo BetFred Grand Falls BetMGM Diamond Jo Worth BetRivers Wild Rose theScore Bet Ameristar

Latest Iowa Sports Betting News



While sports betting has been popular in Iowa since being legalized in August 2019, it was still slightly held back by the requirement for players to register their accounts in person. However, this rule was removed in January 2021.

Since then, the popularity of legal online sports betting in Iowa has skyrocketed.

January 2022 saw a new record handle, with $303.3m worth of bets being taken both online and in retail. This is a huge jump from even a few months previous, when just $88.9m was wagered in August 2021.

The recent explosion of online sports betting has now seen the total amount of bets handled by online and retail sportsbooks in Iowa exceed the $3bn mark, helped across the line by the college bowl season and NFL playoffs.

The history of Iowa Sports Betting



Like many states, Iowa began the process of legalizing sports betting after the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in May 2018. This decision finally left states free to decide their own sports betting laws.

The initial legislation was drawn up and proposed the same year, however, it did not pass. A slightly modified bill was re-introduced in 2019, and this was eventually signed into law in May 2019 by Governor Kim Reynolds.

Online and retail sportsbooks launched simultaneously in August 2019, although there was initially a requirement for players to register at a physical sportsbook before being able to use online features.

This was dropped in January 2021, though, giving players across Iowa free and unfettered access to the complete range of legal online sports betting apps in the Hawkeye State.

Iowa Sports Teams to bet on



No franchises from the major professional sports leagues currently call Iowa home, however, this does not stop local sports fans. Minnesota to the north, Illinois to the east, and Missouri to the south all have numerous professional teams which residents of the Hawkeye State have adopted as their own.

Iowa, however, is a college sports state.

Iowa is also home to four Division I college programs, most notably the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State University Cyclones. Thanks to Iowa’s open sports betting laws, players are able to bet on in-state college sports with very few restrictions.

University of Iowa Hawkeyes



The most successful Iowa Hawkeyes team is undoubtedly their wrestling team, who have amassed an incredible 25 national team Championships between 1975 and 2021. However, the sports programs which will be most of interest to Iowa sports bettors are the football and men’s basketball teams.

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team only has one recognized national championship to their name, back from 1958 when they were credited as co-champions with the LSU Tigers. However, they have been getting closer again in recent years.

The Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West in both 2015 and 2021 but were beaten in the Championship Game both times.

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team is also a team on the up. Despite never winning a national championship, and not reaching the Final Four since 1980, they are getting closer.

The Hawkeyes have made the Round of 32 in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021. They will have to hope that soon their March Madness troubles will end, and they’ll once again challenge for the title.

Iowa State University Cyclones



Although not as successful as their in-state rivals, the Iowa State University Cyclones can also count wrestling as their most successful sport. The men’s wrestling team have won eight National Championships, with the first coming in 1933 and most recent in 1987.

The team closest to most fans’ hearts will be the Iowa Cyclones’ football team. Despite not finding much success on the field, with just a sole Division title from 2004, the Cyclones’ fierce rivalries with the Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, and Missouri Tigers keep fans entertained.

The Cyclones men’s basketball team has had slightly more success, having made the Elite Eight in 2000 and the Sweet Sixteen in 2016. They are regulars in the NCAA Championship Tournament, and always look ready to go on a run and make their first final.