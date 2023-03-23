Iona star Walter Clayton choosing between St. John’s and Florida

Walter Clayton Jr., the Iona University star guard who blossomed under Rick Pitino, is “definitely considering” following his coach to St. John’s.

In an interview with The Post, the MAAC Player of the Year said he will begin an official visit to Florida on Friday and then see Pitino at St. John’s next week.

“It’s really just between St. John’s and Florida, to be honest,” he said. “My mind is either going back down south or coming with Coach P.”

Clayton didn’t know much about Iona when the school reached out to him, other than the coach was Rick Pitino, who he knew from watching the NCAA Tournament.

Under Pitino’s tutelage, Clayton enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, while helping Iona reach the NCAA Tournament.

The Lake Wales, Fla. native led the nation in free throw shooting at 95.3 percent and shot a robust 43.1 percent from 3-point range.





Walter Clayton Jr. and Rick Pitino during Iona’s NCAA Tournament loss to UConn. AP

“When I went into the portal, we had talked,” Clayton said of him and Pitino. “He basically said if I want to, I can come over there. He would really enjoy that.”

Asked what interests him about St. John’s, Clayton said: “Coach P, simple as that. I came to New York to play for Coach Pitino. Coach P left Iona, that’s one of the reasons I’m leaving. That’s it.”

Pitino said he plans to bring in up to eight new players.

Only star center Joel Soriano is a lock to stay, though Pitino said he wanted to keep little-used forward Drissa Traore.

In a text message Thursday morning, Pitino said he was still evaluating the roster.





Walter Clayton Jr. is deciding between St. John’s and Florida. USA TODAY Sports

One player, sophomore Rafael Pinzon, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Clayton said going back home definitely interests him — with the University of Florida only a two-and-a-half hour drive from where he grew up.