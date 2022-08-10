Internet thinks Deebo Samuel slid into Jake Paul’s girlfriend DMs

An NFL player slid into the DMs of Jake Paul’s girlfriend Julia Rose, according to Paul, and the internet seems to have found a culprit.

Paul posted a video on Twitter in which he asked a room of friends if anyone knew the NFL player, but he censored out the player’s name. Lipreading fans, though, quickly surmised that the player is 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

One of Paul’s friends in the room seemed to concede that the anonymous player — presumably Samuel — is his favorite NFL player.

Meanwhile, Rose divulged that Samuel’s message included the word “you” and the crossed fingers emoji. Confused, Rose asked: “What does that mean?”

“You tied? I don’t know,” Paul said. “That’s what I’m saying. They have no f—ing game.

Deebo Samuel celebrates after a first down catch against the Rams in January 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The internet believes that Deebo Samuel slid into Julia Rose’ DMs. Getty Images

“NFL and NBA players are in every f—ing one’s DMS. And they have no game. They’re like, ‘Hey.’ They just think that the girls are gonna see their blue check and be like, ‘Oh my God, a football player!’ It don’t work like that no more.”

As for Samuel — fresh off a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension with San Francisco this offseason — he will evidently have to try elsewhere.