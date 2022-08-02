Internet calls out Tony La Russa for nearly falling asleep during White Sox game

Wake up, Tony!

The internet had some fun at the expense of White Sox manager Tony La Russa Monday night as the manager, 77, appeared close to nodding off during the first inning of his team’s game against the Royals.

As the NBC Sports Chicago cameras cut to La Russa in the bottom of the first, he appeared to flutter his eyes as if he couldn’t keep them open.

The internet pounced on the opportunity to laugh at the veteran manager.

“He’s falling asleep and it’s the first inning!!!!” Twitter user Moscow Mike said. “@whitesox please do something about this!!!”

“Tony La Russa falling asleep while managing his team is 100% a fireable offense,” another user wrote. “You get caught dozing off at your work, you’re gone. This is embarrassing.”

Tony La Russa Getty Images

It’s been that kind of season for La Russa and the White Sox, who entered the season with championship aspirations but have sputtered to a 51-51 record – good for third place in the AL Central. La Russa has been heavily criticized for the team’s struggles, and has been responsible for other gaffes throughout the season – including when he intentionally walked Dodgers star Trea Turner with two strikes in the count.

White Sox fans are at their wit’s end with La Russa – and this incident surely won’t help.