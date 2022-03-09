International draft a major roadblock to ending MLB lockout

After another marathon meeting session that stretched from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, MLB officials met again with the MLBPA on Wednesday morning and the union made another proposal that rejected a most recent roadblock to a deal: an international draft.

It’s the latest hurdle to a new collective bargaining agreement in an effort to complete a full 162-game schedule, allowing for the first two series to be made up at some point during the regular season.

MLB had initially set a deadline of Tuesday in the latest round of talks, but extended it as the two sides met for nearly 17 hours the previous day.

While progress was made both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the players going from $238 million to $232 million for the first threshold on the competitive balance tax in the first year and taking their request of an $80 million pre-arbitration pool down to $65 million, the sides remain apart as MLB mulled another counteroffer.

MLBPA chief negotiator Bruce Meyer (r.) and assistant general council Jeff Perconte (l.) walk toward MLB headquarters on March 9, 2022. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

But while the differences on the financials are coming down, the concept of an international draft — long sought by the league — has also been considered a non-starter by the MLBPA. And as of Wednesday afternoon, that remained the case.

The league’s perspective is that a draft would clean up the international market in which top players often agree to deals with teams long before they are eligible.

And MLB said the pool of money that would exist for an annual 600-player draft among eligible 16-year-old international players would likely begin in 2024 and would provide more money to players than the current system.

The draft would involve a rotation among teams during a four-year period, but the union doesn’t want players to lose the right to pick what team they play for.

To entice the union, the league offered to eliminate direct amateur draft compensation for free agents that had received qualifying offers.