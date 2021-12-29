Instagram star shades Brittany Matthews, Jackson Mahomes

An Instagram influencer is making headlines for using Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, as targets in a savage diss at Kansas City fans.

Amanda Vance Instagram

When the Chiefs beat the Steelers on Sunday night to record their sixth-straight AFC West title, Amanda Vance — who is a diehard Pittsburgh fan and boasts half a million Instagram followers — was apparently trolled by Chiefs supporters.

Influencer Amanda Vance jabbed Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews in a recent Instagram Story. Courtesy of Awesemo.com

“Talk your crap in my DMs KC fans, but you have to deal with this for the next 15 years,” Vance wrote in her Instagram Story, per Awesemo.com, that included a photo of Matthews and Jackson.

Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes Instagram

Matthews, who has been dating the Chiefs quarterback, both 26, since high school, is known for her bold tweets in defense of her fiancé’s team. The younger Mahomes, meanwhile, has been at the center of different controversies this season and recently endured the wrath of a Kansas City hotspot, which accused the TikToker of acting entitled.

In a separate Instagram post, Vance shared a screenshot of an article highlighting her jab at Matthews and Mahomes.

“I mean… am I wrong?” she wrote in her caption.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes Instagram

As of Wednesday, Matthews and Jackson have yet to address the social media buzz.