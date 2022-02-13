Inside the star-studded Planet Fitness ad

From “Mean Girls” to lean girl — Lindsay Lohan is back.

The embattled actress is back and looking healthier than ever in the newest ad for Planet Fitness, just in time for Super Bowl 56.

MORE: Watch Super Bowl 56 ads before the big game on Sunday

While Lohan has long made headlines for her much-publicized and chaotic personal life, she’s making small-screen headlines with a new commercial that acknowledges her standing as a Page Six stalwart. She’s also joined by a number of stars from the hardwood to the silver screen in the TV spot.

Here’s the latest ad from Planet Fitness starring Lohan:

Lindsay Lohan Super Bowl commercial 2022

The commercial starts with a somewhat tongue-in-cheek question: “What’s gotten into Lindsay?”

Featuring the actress extraordinaire of “Herbie: Fully Loaded” (among other things), the ad follows a refreshed-looking Lohan making her way through (and out of) the gym, featuring several celebrities.

First, the narrator (whose voice sounds oddly familiar…) points out that Lohan is sharper than ever, while she downs Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman in a round of “Jeopardy!” (much to Rodman’s chagrin), before panning over to a snoring sleeping beauty in bed.

With Lohan sleeping soundly, several paparazzi are visibly distraught, an allusion to Lohan’s infamous personal escapades that would land her on the homepage of TMZ.

Next, Lohan is seen decorating actor (and “Machete” co-star) Danny Trejo’s ankle monitor, to which the narrator jests, “She’s even trading DUIs for DIYs.”

Then, the big reveal: The narrator is shown to be Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner and a glowing Lohan, exiting the “Judgement Free Zone.”

In all, it’s a clever, quick and entertaining commercial that plays on Lohan’s personal life in a light way. You go, Lindsay.

But, for the record, the rest of us will be waiting for the “Mean Girls 2.”