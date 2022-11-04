Inside the rebirth of Paterson’s historic Hinchliffe Stadium

PATERSON, N.J. — The casket was never lowered. It was never closed. The body lay exposed at the intersection of Liberty and Maple, ravaged by age and apathy, inviting sorrow and scorn. It rested there for more than two decades, collecting dust and graffiti and urine. It was conquered by trees and weeds, bursting through bleachers to become the defining feature of an art deco landmark with red terracotta roof tiles and gabled towers. Locker rooms used by Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige were hideaways for the homeless. Concession stands were the perfect place to get high.

Locals largely knew Hinchliffe Stadium — one of two former Negro leagues stadiums still standing — as a defunct high school sports venue. The kids across the street at Paterson Public School No. 5 were accustomed to the immovable eyesore, begging for renovation or euthanasia.

“When they looked outside the window, what they saw was decay and decline,” Paterson mayor Andre Sayegh said. “They have no knowledge of what this once was.”

Now they know.

To many residents of Paterson, N.J., long-abandoned Hinchliffe Stadium was more a home to graffiti artists than sports memories. Getty Images

They see the cranes and bulldozers, the skin and bones and vitality of steel rising from fallow dirt. The stadium — completed in 1932 with $240,000 in funding from FDR’s New Deal and closed since 1997 — is being reincarnated as the centerpiece of a roughly $100 million project, which will feature a 75-unit apartment complex for seniors, a parking garage, a daycare center, a restaurant and a museum honoring the history of the Negro leagues and civil rights.

The stadium is scheduled to open in the spring. It is alive. And it is well.

“People can’t believe it’s coming back,” Sayegh said. “They wrote this stadium off. It was done. It was dead to them, unfortunately. We’re bringing it back to life.”

Larry Doby had so many stories to share.

Baseball’s Buzz Aldrin — Doby broke the American League color barrier 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson’s debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 — was part of the first pair of black players to win a World Series the following year, hitting the decisive home run in Cleveland’s most recent championship. The unsung hero of integration was the first player to leap directly from the Negro leagues to the majors, a seven-time All-Star — also, part of the first group of black players to be honored at the Midsummer Classic — who would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He’d later spend a season playing in Japan and become the second black manager in major league history.

A wall outside Hinchliffe pays tribute to Larry Doby, who played there as a high school and Negro league star before becoming the first black man to play in the American League. Getty Images

Larry Doby Jr. grew up in New Jersey, rarely hearing his father speak of his trailblazing and triumphs. Nothing meant as much to the Paterson native as playing at Hinchliffe Stadium.

“My father would never speak about his baseball career when I was a kid,” Doby Jr. said. “He would always talk about playing football at Hinchliffe on Thanksgiving day when the whole town came out to see them play. It was to the point that I didn’t want to hear it anymore. Those were his fondest memories. I know how important [Hinchliffe] was to my dad.”

Hinchliffe Stadium is hidden from those who don’t seek it, tucked within a residential neighborhood. It sits above Paterson’s Great Falls — the second-largest waterfall east of the Mississippi River — the wonder of which sparked Alexander Hamilton’s vision of a manufacturing hub powered by the natural phenomenon.

Paterson’s Great Falls can be seen from many vantage points from the reconstructed stadium (which can be seen here underneath the light towers). Robert Sabo

Organized baseball in Paterson dates back as far as 1855. Multiple semi-pro and minor league teams called the city home, including the Paterson Silk Weavers, which featured Honus Wagner in 1896-97. Paterson was the nation’s 60th-largest city in 1930 — a larger population than Miami, Kansas City or Tampa — and desired a venue befitting its significance. Architect John Shaw drew plans for a concrete, horseshoe-shaped venue that was inspired by the L.A. Coliseum and could hold 10,000 people.

Hinchliffe Stadium opened on July 8, 1932, and became the home of the New York Black Yankees of the Negro National League for 12 years. The New York Cubans resided there for two seasons. The field showcased 20 future Hall of Famers, including Monte Irvin, Oscar Charleston and Cool Papa Bell. It was the site of 1933’s “Colored Championship of the Nation,” when the Philadelphia Stars beat the Black Yankees. It is where Gibson homered and Terris McDuffie threw a no-hitter. It is where Doby starred in multiple sports while at Paterson’s Eastside High School, then sparkled as an 18-year-old in a tryout with the Negro National Leagues Newark Eagles in 1942.

“When African-Americans were excluded from Major League Baseball, they had a home at Hinchliffe,” Sayegh said. “Paterson is part of the civil rights struggle. It isn’t just a local treasure. It’s a national historic treasure.”

After starring at Hinchliffe Stadium as a football and baseball player, Larry Doby became the first black player in the American League, 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson started playing for the Dodgers. Getty Images

Football was also a staple at Hinchliffe, most memorably featured in the annual Thanksgiving matchup between Eastside and Central (now JFK) high schools in a rivalry the stadium hosted from 1932 through the 1990s. Semi-pro football teams used the grounds, too, welcoming NFL teams such as the Portsmouth Spartans (who later became the Detroit Lions). Boxing was a bigger draw, counting Babe Ruth as an annual spectator to the state’s biggest amateur tournament, and former heavyweight champions Jack Dempsey and Joe Louis as guest referees. Motorcycle and midget car races filled the seats. So did Duke Ellington and Abbott and Costello.

“When I was growing up, Hinchliffe Stadium was the center of culture and sports,” said project developer Baye Adolfo-Wilson, a Paterson native. “It was really the center of town.”

Robinson’s and Doby’s arrivals to the majors in 1947 ignited overdue societal progress and doomed the Negro leagues, which folded in the following years. Hinchliffe had no major tenant in the 1950s, and it was sold by the city to Paterson Public Schools in 1963 for one dollar. It primarily served as a venue for youth sports, with a two-season cameo in the 1980s by the New Jersey Eagles of the short-lived American Soccer League.

From its opening in 1932 into the 1990s, Hinchliffe was home to an array of events, from Negro league baseball to boxing to high school and semi-pro football.

As Paterson struggled with poverty, crime and a dearth of resources, the stadium suffered from neglect. Portions of the concrete were crumbling. A sinkhole formed in one of the end zones. In 1996, Laval Wilson, then-superintendent of Paterson Public Schools, announced that it would cost $4.8 million to renovate the stadium. It would run $4 million to knock it down.

Years passed. Nothing changed. The decaying relic remained at the intersection of Liberty and Maple, playing out the string.

“I drove past it every day when I did business in Paterson for 15 years, and it was just in shambles,” said Al Dorso, owner of the baseball independent league New Jersey Jackals. “I thought they’d put a housing project there.”

The Paterson Public Schools, which purchased the stadium for $1 in 1963, found that the cost of knocking it down in the mid-1990s was almost as much as the cost to renovate the building. Getty Images

A lack of funds and a complex web of bureaucratic red tape kept Hinchliffe in stasis, and standing, long enough for the National Trust for Historic Preservation to designate the stadium as one of the 11 most endangered historic sites in the country in 2010. The stadium officially received landmark status in 2013, quelling fears of demolition.

“That was a thought, and that was a really sad thought: Like, if you’re a Brooklyn Dodger and Ebbets Field is no longer here or you’re a New York Giant and the Polo Grounds are not there,” Doby Jr. said. “It needs to be there. The story needs to be told. People need to know.

“The first time I was contacted about this was probably 20 years ago. It’s crazy. Every time, it’s like, here we go again. And then it doesn’t go anywhere, but now, it’s finally happening.

Long a potential target for demolition, Hinchliffe received landmark status in 2013. Robert Sabo

“[My dad] is smiling, wherever he is now.”

Alabama’s Rickwood Field is the oldest baseball stadium in the country. It was built in 1910, two years before Fenway Park opened. The legendary Negro leagues field received visits from Ruth, Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby and Stan Musial. It was the longtime home of the minor league Birmingham Barons. For nearly four decades, it was also home to the Birmingham Black Barons.

In 2009, a Paterson city councilman trekked to Rickwood Field to learn whether Hinchliffe could similarly thrive as a destination for education and entertainment, honoring the past and elevating its community.

Paterson mayor Andre Sayegh pledged to renovate Hinchliffe during his 2018 campaign, an effort that began three years later. Robert Sabo

“I met with city officials and asked what they did,” Sayegh said. “I don’t make many promises, but during the 2018 [mayoral] campaign, I said, ‘We’re gonna resurrect Hinchliffe Stadium.’”

The project found life in the form of state tax credits, which enabled the city to break ground on the renovation of Hinchliffe Stadium in April 2021. Sayegh was surrounded by ceremonial shovelers Larry Doby Jr., Willie Randolph, Omar Minaya, Harold Reynolds and CC Sabathia.

This was a problem,” Sayegh said of the abandoned stadium. “There were many victories achieved on this field, but the biggest one was putting a shovel in the ground.”

The clean-up is still ongoing. The ground where legends roamed is covered by dirt and machinery. The weeds and trees have been removed, but some graffiti remains, as do wood boards deterring trespassers who spent a quarter-century defacing and defiling the ballpark.

Built 90 years ago for $240,000, Hinchliffe is now part of a $100 million project that will include senior housing and a museum honoring the Negro leagues. Robert Sabo

The capacity has been reduced to 7,800. The seating bowl has been brightened, but would look familiar to fans from 90 years ago. Seatbacks weren’t permitted due to design restrictions tied to the stadium’s historic status, but a modern scoreboard and a turf field are en route. New light stanchions tower over the neighborhood. Old-school flourishes are easy to find, touches you’d never see today: The bronze reliefs. The tile inlays. The ornamental grilles.

Vestiges of the stadium’s Art Deco design elements can still be found 90 years after the building opened. Robert Sabo

The school district is leasing the stadium to Adolfo-Wilson and his development team, while retaining the right to choose 180 dates per year for its use. The developers plan to fill the other six months with a myriad of entertainment options, including concerts and theatrical performances. They hope to attract a professional women’s soccer team. They’ve already landed the New Jersey Jackals, who will begin play — and a six-year lease — in May after spending the previous 25 years at Yogi Berra Stadium at Montclair State University. The Frontier League team will play 48 home games in Paterson each season.

“It’s a thrill for me because it was quite the place,” Dorso said. “Before he was mayor, [Sayegh] said, ‘If we renovate that stadium, do you think you would ever play a game there? Maybe an exhibition game?’ I laughed. I said, ‘If God dropped $50 million in the middle of that stadium, it’s not enough to get it done.’

“[Years later] he said, ‘Well, God did it.”

Dorso, a Paterson native, hopes to help spark the city’s comeback, spurring greater economic development in the area.

The renovated stadium is slated to have a seating capacity fo 7,800 and will host everything from minor league baseball to concerts to high school sports. Robert Sabo

“We want to get into the community and help the kids, and that’s really what did it for me,” Dorso said. “I hope we can do some good, bring some business back and make the area better.

“I’m hoping the families come out. We’re gonna price it right so they can have the opportunities to come.”

Hinchliffe’s reopening has given local officials the right to reimagine what is possible. The grandest goal is hosting an MLB Field of Dreams game — the recently introduced annual game held at a non-traditional venue with baseball ties — at the historic venue.

“We don’t think it’s far-fetched,” Sayegh said. “I want that game. I’m not gonna rest until we get the Field of Dreams game.”

The renovated stadium is only part of a larger plan to create a new civic hub in Paterson. Robert Sabo

Hinchliffe’s rebirth is just one piece of Paterson’s grand puzzle. Walking paths will connect the stadium to a new park and vistas overlooking the falls and the city. Another path will travel down to the Passaic River waterfall and a newly built Alexander Hamilton Visitors Center.

Game days are day trips waiting to happen. You enter a time machine powered by the impossible, traveling in any direction you please. It can reveal the future. It can bring back the dead.

“A challenge for a lot of urban areas is imagining it can be different than what it is,” Adolfo-Wilson said. “You need to have imagination and belief. How do we imagine living differently? And what steps can you take to do it? That’s what this project is about.”