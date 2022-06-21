Inside the Rangers’ second-line center decision

Read the expert take on the Blueshirts Sign up for Larry Brooks’ Inside the Rangers, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

Just over a week ago at the Rangers’ June 13 breakup day, Ryan Strome revealed he was awaiting direction on whether surgery would be necessary to address the pelvis injury that limited the center to 7:22 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, sidelined him for Game 4, again limited him to 8:46 in Game 6 (following a more typical 16:52 in Game 5) and generally reduced his effectiveness through the club’s final two series against Carolina and Tampa Bay.

Blueshirts general manager Chris Drury, perhaps laboring under the illusion that this kind of injury-related information must remain secret from a potential opponent in advance of an upcoming game that is not on the schedule, refused to respond on Monday when asked if a decision had been reached.

The Post, however, has been told by two individuals familiar with the situation that the impending unrestricted free agent is still hopeful surgery can be avoided and that there will be enough time this offseason for a rehab program to take care of the matter.

Strome — who recorded only three points (1-2) over 12 games the final two rounds after posting six points (1-5) against Pittsburgh — is behind Door 1, Andrew Copp is behind Door 2 and Unknown is behind Door 3 in the Rangers’ home version of “Let’s Make a Deal for a Second Line Center.”