Inside the Rangers’ plan to stop Sidney Crosby and Co.

The challenge of facing Sidney Crosby is, to a large extent, self-explanatory.

The Penguins’ captain has been in the league for 17 seasons, in the playoffs for 16 of them and in the playoffs against the Rangers four times. At a certain point, what you see is what you get.

“He can skate, he’s strong, he’s good around the net, he can shoot [on the] forehand, backhand,” Henrik Lundqvist, who was in the Rangers’ net for all four of those series, said Monday afternoon on a Zoom call. “… He’s done it for so long that it’s no question what he brings to the table.”

For Rangers coach Gerard Gallant, though, the question comes in what to do about Crosby and the rest of the Penguins’ top line, which features No. 87 centering Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust — a trio that’s combined for a cool 226 points this season and a 51.07 expected goals percentage, per Natural Stat Trick. Gallant is not one to stray from his message publicly, and wouldn’t do so Monday when asked about that particular matchup.