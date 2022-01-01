Inside the Nets’ plan to reintegrate Kyrie Irving

Sign up here to get Inside the Nets delivered to your inbox each Saturday morning.

With the calendar flipping on Saturday morning — or late Friday night, depending on what kind of hours you keep — many people will be making all sorts of New Year’s resolutions, vowing to make this change or that.

Despite being atop the Eastern Conference without having gotten a second on the court from Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets might have a few of their own.

While the beginning of a new year is a convenient marker for most of us to plan changes, anybody that’s spent any time at all around Nets GM Sean Marks knows he’s not the sort to wait until Jan. 1. The Nets are in resolution mode 365 days a year.